Davenport launches school zone speed camera at Horizons Elementary

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Drivers near Horizons Elementary in Davenport are being warned to slow down as the city launches its first school-zone speed-safety camera.

The City of Davenport activated the camera Monday, September 21, following a speed study.

For Peter Leigh, who lives across from Horizons Elementary, speeding is a growing concern. He says he regularly sees children walking to school while some drivers use his residential neighborhood as a shortcut to avoid traffic on the main road.

Watch report from Rebecca Petit

Davenport launches school zone cameras at Horizons Elementary

“We’ve seen cars come through here at 40-50 miles an hour. It’s supposed to be 15 miles an hour. You see school kids sometimes they walk with parents and sometimes they walk with siblings, but it’s dangerous,” Leigh said.

Leigh says some drivers cut through the development to avoid traffic near the school.

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“They’re not supposed to avoid the main road to cut through the development just to avoid traffic,” he said.

A two-day study found 199 vehicles traveling more than 10 miles per hour over the posted 15-mph school zone speed limit at Horizons Elementary.

“That’s really concerning, that's why we felt like we needed to focus on the school zone itself,” said Davenport Police Chief Steve Parker.

Now, drivers traveling more than 10 mph over the posted speed limit while the school zone is active will receive warning notices. The warning period will last 30 days. After that, drivers caught speeding will face a $100 civil penalty.

The camera operates only on school days during posted school zone hours, beginning when the morning flashing school zone beacons activate and ending after the afternoon beacons turn off.

Police say the camera does not automatically issue a citation. Each potential violation must first be reviewed and approved by authorized Davenport Police Department personnel.

Chief Parker says the goal is to change driver behavior and protect children.

“The kids are our future. This is the place where we see the most kids on a daily basis. In our schools and our school zones. It is so important that people that are driving to slow down.”

Leigh hopes the new camera will encourage drivers to slow down before someone gets hurt.

“Don’t let it happen to the point where there’s an accident and then you realize you need to stop. Do it before,” he said.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.