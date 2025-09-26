Two Safety Harbor shops merge to create 'lifestyle destination' boutique

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Downtown Safety Harbor just got a fresh splash of style and gift magic.

Seersucker Sassy and The Byrd’s Nest by The Stuffed Mushroom are two businesses that have just combined into one for a reimagined super boutique.

It’s a place where you can spend hours just browsing. It blends the charm of The Byrd’s Nest elegant gift and entertaining boutique, with Seersucker Sassy’s bold and vibrant women’s fashion, accessories, and home goods.

“We are your new lifestyle destination for Safety Harbor. We've both been here for a really long time, but thought the combination of the on your body and on your tabletop worked magic,” said Laura Middaugh with The Byrd’s Nest by The Stuffed Mushroom.

“There's something that makes you stop and pause and look at everything from baby clothing, women's clothing, gifts, candles, anything to entertain. It's all here,” said Jamie Prince with Seersucker Sassy.

It’s only been open for a few weeks, and already the town is buzzing about this boutique.

By the way, The Stuffed Mushroom is a popular catering business in town.

A grand opening party is scheduled for Oct.1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will feature food catered by The Stuffed Mushroom.



