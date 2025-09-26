World Champion Pizza Acrobat serves award-winning pizza at The NONA Slice House

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Along Main Street, you will find a pizza place that blends artistry, acrobatics, and appetite. At The NONA Slice House, the show is as good as the slice.

Jamie Culliton is the owner, and he’s a World Champion Pizza Acrobat. His twirling, tossing, and spinning dough continues to amaze judges and customers alike.

“I've been competing in pizza competitions for about 20 years now. I've got four world titles, 35 national titles. I've also got a whole staff of people that have been with me forever, and they've all started competing since we opened the NONA,” said Culliton.

His pizza is award-winning as well.

“I won the American pizza championship with my Margarita Pizza. But I mean, our Detroit pizza. We’ve done so well in every pan pizza competition we enter our Detroit in," said Culliton.

At NONA’S, the dough is made fresh daily, and the cheese and topping are creative.

Culliton told Tampa Bay 28 that this has always been a passion of his.

“I've been doing it since I was 17 years old, and I've just always loved making pizzas. And now, as I've kind of aged, I love bringing up other people into the business, and kind of watching their success grow, watching them develop as people,” said Culliton.

Culliton also let Tampa Bay 28 in on a secret. NONA is named after his two kids, Noah and Naomi, but his mom thinks it’s for her.



