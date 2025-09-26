Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityIn Your Community

Actions

World Champion Pizza Acrobat serves award-winning pizza at The NONA Slice House

World Champion Pizza Acrobat serves award-winning pizza at The NONA Slice House
WFTS
World Champion Pizza Acrobat serves award-winning pizza at The NONA Slice House
Posted

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Along Main Street, you will find a pizza place that blends artistry, acrobatics, and appetite. At The NONA Slice House, the show is as good as the slice.

Jamie Culliton is the owner, and he’s a World Champion Pizza Acrobat. His twirling, tossing, and spinning dough continues to amaze judges and customers alike.

“I've been competing in pizza competitions for about 20 years now. I've got four world titles, 35 national titles. I've also got a whole staff of people that have been with me forever, and they've all started competing since we opened the NONA,” said Culliton.

His pizza is award-winning as well.

“I won the American pizza championship with my Margarita Pizza. But I mean, our Detroit pizza. We’ve done so well in every pan pizza competition we enter our Detroit in," said Culliton.

At NONA’S, the dough is made fresh daily, and the cheese and topping are creative.

Culliton told Tampa Bay 28 that this has always been a passion of his.

“I've been doing it since I was 17 years old, and I've just always loved making pizzas. And now, as I've kind of aged, I love bringing up other people into the business, and kind of watching their success grow, watching them develop as people,” said Culliton.

Culliton also let Tampa Bay 28 in on a secret. NONA is named after his two kids, Noah and Naomi, but his mom thinks it’s for her.


Share Your Story with Deiah

Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay home for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and finding affordable things for families to do. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or activities you think she needs to know about.
Contact Deiah Riley

.

Hillsborough County cameras will soon target speeders throughout the school day

Drivers in 29 Hillsborough County school zones will soon face photo enforcement throughout the entire school day.

Hillsborough County cameras will soon target speeders throughout the school day

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IN YOUR COMMUNITY

We're taking our morning show on the road to highlight everything the neighborhoods of Tampa Bay have to offer. From historic sites and hidden gems to the people who make it a great place to live, the Good Morning Tampa Bay crew wants to shine a light on what--and who--makes your community so unique.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.