'727 Day' will bring big deals and discounts in Pinellas County this weekend

Dali Museum and Sunken Gardens will participate in this salute to the 727 area code
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — This Sunday is July 27, which of course means there's gonna be a big ol' party all over Pinellas County this weekend.

The annual "727 Day" celebration is both Saturday and Sunday and will feature deals and discounts at more than 100 area shops, restaurants, attractions and more.

This includes such savings as:

  • $2 off your first two $7 drinks at Seventh Sun Brewing Company in Dunedin
  • BOGO entry at Sunken Gardens in St. Pete
  • $7.27 classes at Rush Cycle and Body Electric Yoga
  • $7.27 drink specials at the Don CeSar
  • The Dali Museum and Clearwater Marine Aquarium will also feature specials

On Sunday, at both the Clearwater Threshers game and the St. Pete Pier Celebration, you can get free T-shirts designed by local artist Chad Mize.

To get a free deals passport, plus all the participating locations, visit the organizers at Visit St. Pete-Clearwater right here.

For more fun Sean Daly stories, follow Sean on Instagram @seandalytv.

