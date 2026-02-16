'Unfinished business': Runner returns to Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic after open heart surgery

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic will take over Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa Feb. 21 and Feb. 22.

Thousands of people run the races every year, and there are endless stories to tell about their journeys to the start line.

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a local couple whose story of resilience inspired her, and she wanted to share their conversation with Tampa Bay 28 viewers.

St. Germain met Micheal and Kim Wallingford at Walsingham Park in Pinellas County.

“I had a heart attack back in 2010 and really going through cardiac rehab after my recovery was really where I picked that up,” said Micheal.

St. Germain and the Wallingfords walked the path where they usually run, talking about Micheal journey from heart attack to cardiac rehab to running his first Gasparilla race.

“You had a heart attack at a pretty young age?” asked St. Germain.

“I was 38,” said Micheal.

“And you started Gasparilla the year after your heart attack?” asked St. Germain.

“Yes – I believe that was our first race. It was one of those races that I had to get permission from my cardiologist to do,” said Micheal.

Since the couple picked up running, they have done everything from half marathons to triathlons.

“I will say, though, a favorite part of this has been for me is… is what we do together and our training. I could not have accomplished any of this without the proper teammate,” said Micheal.

Fast forward to the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic last year.

“The first indication I knew something was wrong was I was a full two minutes off per mile on my time for an 8k,” said Micheal.

He learned he had uncontrollable hypertension and needed open-heart surgery. He had the procedure in April and then again started his journey back to recovery.

“Cardiac rehab is the key, really, to better health after a heart procedure like that,” said Kim.

“2025 was a year of full recovery,” said Kim.

Now, one year later, Micheal and Kim will be back on Bayshore, ready to tackle the half-marathon.

“What is it going to be like for you to be at that start line? Gasparilla race day morning…” asked St. Germain.

“I’m going to try to not think of it as anything out of the usual, but definitely have some unfinished business for this race,” said Micheal.

“It’s going to be really exciting to see Mike cross the finish line in better health,” said Kim.



Our health and our home are two things that impact our lives the most. And Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain is focused on both. From highlighting the latest medical breakthroughs to helping you navigate the housing market; Lauren wants to hear for you.

