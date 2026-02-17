BELLEAIR BEACH, Fla. — As hurricane season approaches, questions are growing about the progress of a state-run program designed to protect flood-prone homes.

Elevate Florida launched after Hurricane Helene with the goal of using federal funding to help homeowners raise their homes and reduce future flood risk. But in Pinellas County, not a single home has been elevated so far.

WATCH: 'Zero satisfaction': Belleair Beach leader questions Elevate Florida’s progress

“It is very troubling,” said Frank Bankard, a member of the Belleair Beach City Council.

Bankard knows firsthand how devastating flooding can be.

After Hurricane Helene tore through Belleair Beach, nearly everything inside his home had to be replaced.

“As our flood insurance guy said, one foot or 8 foot. It doesn’t matter. You lose everything,” Bankard said.

He says many of his neighbors are still recovering.

“I have neighbors that just got back in recently,” he said. “I have people that are still out of their house.”

When Elevate Florida was announced, Bankard said he was optimistic.

“I thought, ‘Hey, this is going to be a great thing,’” Bankard said.

Elevate Florida is designed to use federal funds to elevate homes in high-risk flood zones.

According to a February update from Elevate Florida, in Pinellas County:

3,678 homeowners applied

368 applications are moving forward

894 pre-construction inspections have been completed

However:

0 homes have been elevated using Elevate Florida

0 homes are currently under construction

0 are scheduled to begin construction in the next 30 days

When asked if he’s satisfied with the program’s progress, Bankard responded bluntly.

“Zero,” he said. “I have zero satisfaction.”

When Elevate Florida launched in 2024, the program said it aimed to elevate 2,000 homes statewide.

But in a January email to Bankard, a contractor for the program wrote, “At this time, we are hoping to assist 1,000-1,500 property owners.” The contractor cited rising project costs for the smaller number.

Earlier materials also referenced construction beginning as early as September 2025, a timeline that has since passed.

“It is very troubling,” Bankard said.

According to the program’s February update, Elevate Florida has not yet received project awards from FEMA, approval that is required before construction can begin.

On its website, the program says it is actively submitting applications for federal review.

Bankard says he still has serious concerns.

“I have dozens of questions, because when this was presented to us in 2024, this was going to be a fast, expedited system. They said, ‘You’re going to be so impressed.’”

Although Bankard himself was denied funding, he says his focus is on the broader community. He says this is about neighbors who are still waiting to see their homes lifted before the next storm arrives.

Tampa Bay 28 reached out to Elevate Florida and the Florida Division of Emergency Management for comment, but has not yet received a response.



