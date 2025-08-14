Seminole Bee Farms rescues bees from local homes and turns them into happy honey makers

SEMINOLE, Fla. — At Seminole Bee Farms, there's just one real mission: SAVE THE BEES.
"I love everything about bees," said Alejandra Pedroza, who runs the business with her boyfriend, Slobo Djordjic. "I love how they all work together and all the bees have a purpose inside the hive."
Seminole Bee Farms, which has an adorable storefront at 9011 Park Boulevard in Seminole, has two main functions: Bee removal from homes in the Tampa Bay community and the sale of pure raw honey after the bees are saved and re-housed in the couple's apiaries.
"Honey is natural and a great substitute for sugar, " said Pedroza. "It also has pollen, which helps with allergies in Florida."
For more fun Sean Daly stories, follow him on Instagram at @seandalytv.
There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.