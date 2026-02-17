Fire crews battle two-alarm house fire in Lutz: HCFR

LUTZ, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) is working to put out a two-alarm residential fire in Lutz.

The blaze broke out around 4:34 p.m. Monday at a home located at 3615 Berger Road, with multiple 911 callers reporting flames.

Responding crews saw a large column of smoke from a distance and quickly declared a working fire.

HCFR

According to HCFR, flames began in the garage and spread into the attic. Crews started with an interior attack but switched to a defensive strategy due to a limited water supply, striking a second alarm for additional help.

The area has no fire hydrants, so water tankers are being used to sustain operations as crews work to extinguish hot spots, per officials.

One firefighter was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, and no civilian injuries are reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.