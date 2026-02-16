Zephyrhills demonstrators rally for peace on Presidents' Day amid ICE concerns

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A small but passionate group of demonstrators gathered outside the Alice Hall Community Center in Zephyrhills on Presidents' Day to rally for peace and defend constitutional principles they believe are under threat.

One of the organizers invited Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez to hear their message after she covered a previous demonstration.

Over a dozen people held signs and made their voices heard, with many saying the federal holiday represents unity, freedom, and the values that define the United States.

"It's not simply a day off or a day when the bank is closed and it's inconvenient. This is a day to stand up for America," Gregory Smith said.

The demonstrators carried signs reading "Defend the Constitution" as they expressed concerns about the current direction of the country.

"We're finding that these days these principles are eroding and under attack," Smith said.

Holly Winn echoed those concerns, saying people are feeling uncertain about the future.

"We are in uncertain times and people are afraid," Winn said. "I'm disappointed in what our president is doing to protect the citizens of the United States."

One of the major issues driving the demonstration was opposition to the Immigration Customs and Enforcement operations, particularly following the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Rally organizer Courtney Clark said the event was meant to honor those who have been standing up against ICE agents.

"We're honoring - in my opinion - the real heroes of this year," Clark said. "We're wearing pink too in honor of the pink coat lady because she was brave enough to come forward with the footage that showed that Pretti was innocent."

Robert People, a candidate for Florida's 15th Congressional District, attended the rally to show support for those exercising their First Amendment rights.

"As a 21-year retired Army veteran, that's something that - along with many millions of others - we fought for. And we feel strongly that's in danger right now," People said.

People is running against Congresswoman Laurel Lee. Tampa Bay 28 reached out to Lee, but has not received a response as of this report.

While the demonstrators gathered, some passing motorists stopped to express support for ICE, saying they believe in the agency's mission to remove criminals from the country.



