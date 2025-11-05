Tampa Bay on a Budget: Fun ideas for things to do for $20 or less in November

TAMPA, Fla. — Whether you're looking for a date night idea, a fun way to hang out with friends, or a family outing, we've got what you need to plan the perfect day! The goal is to give you options of things to do and places to eat that are $20 or under.

The holiday season is just around the corner. So this November, we are giving you ideas of things to enjoy with friends and family!

Pie, Anyone?

November is the season of giving. The season for being thankful. For family, for friends, for food...and for pie.

Yoder's Restaurant in the Amish Village of Sarasota is famous for their homemade pies. In the 1970s, Yoder's founders, Levi and Amanda Yoder, moved to Sarasota from Indiana and opened a restaurant. Over the years, Yoder's has grown, winning awards for "Best Amish Restaurant" and "Best Homemade Dessert."

If you try to get a pie for Thanksgiving, it's almost impossible! Yoder's Thanksgiving pie reservations book up far in advance. But don't worry, they're still open throughout the year, so you can grab a pie for you and your family.

The pies are made fresh daily. An 8-inch pie that serves four to six people will cost about $22. If you wanted to just grab a slice of any pie, it is $7.95 per slice or $10.50 for a pie flight, where you can sample three pie flavors.

For more information about Yoder's baked goods, click here.

Yoder's also has delicious pressure-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, and more at their restaurant. For a full restaurant menu and prices, click here.

Ready, Set, Go!

I don't know about you, but when my family and I get together, we get a little competitive. Whether it's playing a board game, charades, or video games, we're always trying to see who's the best.

Now that we're all adults, we like to up the ante a little bit. So go karts are right up our alley! The Tampa Bay Grand Prix in Clearwater is a great spot for go-karting. The track is huge and the karts go fast, with speeds up to 50 mph.

The track is indoors, too, so you can race rain or shine! A single adult race game costs $20.

For more information and to purchase/reserve races in advance, click here.

Crazy for Cookies

If there's one dessert I love more than anything, it's fresh-baked cookies! And nowadays there's so many great options for cookie spots.

A fairly new and delicious cookie place opened up in Wesley Chapel called Mo' Cookies. Mo' Cookies is a Florida-based cookie company that started in Tallahassee in 2021. Their second location is now based out of the Krate.

Mo' Cookies offers a selection of signature cookies like your classic chocolate chip, sugar, peanut butter, and red velvet for $2 each. They also offer premium cookies with fillings and toppings like their "Freshmen 15," which is a chocolate chip cookie stuffed with Nutella and drizzled with sweet condensed milk. A premium cookie costs $4.29 per cookie.

Mo' Cookies has pick-up and delivery options. For more information and to see their full menu, click here.

Axe That Idea

If you're looking for something a little different to do might I suggest axe throwing?

1UP Entertainment and Social in Carrollwood has tons of fun activities to do! From bowling to VR arena to axe throwing, there are many ways to switch up your night out!

Axe throwing at 1UP can be competitive or relaxing. Their employees will help teach your rules to keep you safe and ensure you have a great time. You can also enjoy food and drinks while you play.

Axe throwing costs $18 per person on weeknights and $22 per person on weekends.

For more information and other activities at 1UP, visit their site here.

Check back next month for more ideas on how to explore Tampa Bay on a budget!

