Florida statewide public database of animal abusers now online

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Part of Dexter’s Law went into effect last summer, but starting this new year, the law requires a statewide database of animal abusers.

Devoted animal lover Crystal Brown came to SPCA Florida to take one of their shelter dogs on a doggie date.

“We love animals. We have two dogs and a cat at home, and we just want them all to get homes,” Brown said.

Dexter's Law is named after a dog that was adopted from a shelter in Pinellas County and brutally killed four days later. HB 255 requires the creation of Florida's first statewide public database of people found guilty of animal cruelty.

Brown thinks the law should have been enacted sooner.

“I definitely think some people could not have great intentions when they adopt a dog so hopefully that could not get the dogs in the wrong hands,” Brown said.

The database allows animal shelters and the public to check if someone has been convicted of animal abuse. Randa Richter with SPCA Florida said it will strengthen their vetting process of people looking to adopt pets.

“We’re going to have that extra feeling of those animals going into homes are going to be safe and protected, and we don’t have to rely on our gut feeling that this is a good home,” Richter said.

The database will also be more effective at stopping repeat offenders because people move around.

“It documents who those people are and not only do we just see it in Polk County, it can be seen statewide. So, no matter if the people come from Polk County or another county to adopt, we could run that name through the registry and see if their name is on it or not,” Richter said.

Dexter’s Law also applies longer sentencing in aggravated animal abuse cases, making it more likely someone convicted could go to prison. That part went into effect July 1, 2025.

Only a handful of states have statewide animal abuse databases.



