Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | April 10-12

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 10-12), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

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Things to do this Friday (4/10)

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 1010 N. Macinnes Pl., Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $20

Info: Go watch The Florida Orquestra bring Beethoven's No. 7 to life at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts.

When: 7:10 p.m.

Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

Cost: Tickets start at $60

Info: Check out the Rays as they take on the Yankees in a weekend home series.

When: Times vary, bookings are two hours each

Where: 423 Lafayette Blvd., Oldsmar

Cost: Tickets start at $84

Info: Go ziplining and zip through the air on five different lines of varying lengths.

Things to do this Saturday (4/11)

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 1901 N. 15th St., Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Go shop for vintage finds, handmade goods, art, plants, and local small-business favorites.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 4810 N. Himes Ave., Tampa

Cost: $9.78

Info: Check out a full day of Cuban culture with live music, authentic food, crafts, and performances.

When: 6:10 p.m.

Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

Cost: Tickets start at $77

Info: Check out the Rays as they take on the Yankees in a weekend home series.

When: 11:30 a.m.

Where: 1000 E. Harrison St., Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Go experience African culture through performances, local vendors, food, and interactive activities.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $45

Info: Check out a major country concert stop featuring two top artists.

Things to do this Sunday (4/12)

When: 1:40 p.m.

Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

Cost: Tickets start at $81

Info: Check out the Rays as they take on the Yankees in a weekend home series.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 2501 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg

Cost: FREE

Info: Check out a weekly market held at St. Petersburg High School with 70+ vendors.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 6918 N. Florida Ave., Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Go check out summer creations from local vendors and try some food from local food trucks.

Multi-day events

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 701 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: Ticket prices vary based on package purchased

Info: Celebrate 30 years of world-class music, culture, and community at the award-winning festival.

When: Times vary based on location

Where: Find locations here

Cost: Varies based on location

Info: Go for curated dining experiences, chef competitions, and a Grand Tasting with 40+ restaurants, plus wine, spirits, and live music.

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: 215 Sydney Washer Rd., Dover

Cost: Tickets start at $125

Info: Check out bull riding, barrel racing, and a family festival with rides, food, and entertainment.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 1001 N. Blvd., Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $75

Info: Go see 30+ artists across three days, including headliners and a mix of genres.