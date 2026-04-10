Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | April 10-12

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 10-12), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Looking for more fun? Click here.
Things to do this Friday (4/10)
Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 - Straz Center
When: 8 a.m.
Where: 1010 N. Macinnes Pl., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $20
Info: Go watch The Florida Orquestra bring Beethoven's No. 7 to life at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts.
Tampa Bay Rays game
When: 7:10 p.m.
Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg
Cost: Tickets start at $60
Info: Check out the Rays as they take on the Yankees in a weekend home series.
Sunset Zip Line Adventure
When: Times vary, bookings are two hours each
Where: 423 Lafayette Blvd., Oldsmar
Cost: Tickets start at $84
Info: Go ziplining and zip through the air on five different lines of varying lengths.
Things to do this Saturday (4/11)
Mezzo Market
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 1901 N. 15th St., Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: Go shop for vintage finds, handmade goods, art, plants, and local small-business favorites.
Sabor Cubano Fest
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 4810 N. Himes Ave., Tampa
Cost: $9.78
Info: Check out a full day of Cuban culture with live music, authentic food, crafts, and performances.
Tampa Bay Rays game
When: 6:10 p.m.
Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg
Cost: Tickets start at $77
Info: Check out the Rays as they take on the Yankees in a weekend home series.
African Arts in the Park Cultural Fest
When: 11:30 a.m.
Where: 1000 E. Harrison St., Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: Go experience African culture through performances, local vendors, food, and interactive activities.
Eric Church & Ashley McBryde
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $45
Info: Check out a major country concert stop featuring two top artists.
Things to do this Sunday (4/12)
Tampa Bay Rays game
When: 1:40 p.m.
Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg
Cost: Tickets start at $81
Info: Check out the Rays as they take on the Yankees in a weekend home series.
Kenwood Sunday Market
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 2501 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg
Cost: FREE
Info: Check out a weekly market held at St. Petersburg High School with 70+ vendors.
Seminole Heights Sunday Market-Summer Season
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 6918 N. Florida Ave., Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: Go check out summer creations from local vendors and try some food from local food trucks.
Multi-day events
Tampa Bay Blues Festival
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: 701 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: Ticket prices vary based on package purchased
Info: Celebrate 30 years of world-class music, culture, and community at the award-winning festival.
Tampa Bay Wine & Food Festival
When: Times vary based on location
Where: Find locations here
Cost: Varies based on location
Info: Go for curated dining experiences, chef competitions, and a Grand Tasting with 40+ restaurants, plus wine, spirits, and live music.
Tampa Bay Rodeo & Family Festival
When: Friday and Saturday
Where: 215 Sydney Washer Rd., Dover
Cost: Tickets start at $125
Info: Check out bull riding, barrel racing, and a family festival with rides, food, and entertainment.
Gasparilla Music Festival 2026
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: 1001 N. Blvd., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $75
Info: Go see 30+ artists across three days, including headliners and a mix of genres.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.