Tornado in Tampa confirmed by NWS survey team

TAMPA, Fla. — There was indeed a tornado in Tampa on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service's survey team.

NWS said a developing thunderstorm produced a waterspout that moved onshore in the Bayport neighborhood and formed an EF-0 tornado through Town 'n' Country around 7 p.m. on May 24.

According to NWS' initial reporting, it produced winds up to 79 mph, causing damage to a single pool cage, while springing debris into the air.

It's path length was .36 miles, with a path width of 75 yards, per the NWS.

There were additional structures that sustained minor damage, the NWS determined from footage sent from residents.

NWS added "a large tree was also blown over in the community one street over from where the main damage was noted."