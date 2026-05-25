Catching Rays with Bryan Baker

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays expected to have a closer-by-committee approach in the bullpen this season.

But 31-year-old Bryan Baker has emerged as the backbone of the bullpen. His fiery competitiveness and his four-seam fastball, paired with his changeup, have made Baker one of the top closers in Major League Baseball.

Tampa Bay Rays / MLB Rays closer Bryan Baker

Coming into Monday’s game, in 23 appearances, he has a 2.53 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 25 strikeouts, and only nine walks in 21 1/3 innings pitched. He ranked second in the American League and third in the Majors with 14 saves.

Tampa Bay 28 sports anchor Kyle Burger grabbed a glove (a "bad luck” glove borrowed from Baker) and played a game of catch with the right-hander. The two had a “Catching Rays” conversation about Baker's life on and off the field.

Kyle Burger Kyle Burger and Bryan Baker at Tropicana Field.