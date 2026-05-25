Catching Rays with Bryan Baker

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays expected to have a closer-by-committee approach in the bullpen this season.
But 31-year-old Bryan Baker has emerged as the backbone of the bullpen. His fiery competitiveness and his four-seam fastball, paired with his changeup, have made Baker one of the top closers in Major League Baseball.
Coming into Monday’s game, in 23 appearances, he has a 2.53 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 25 strikeouts, and only nine walks in 21 1/3 innings pitched. He ranked second in the American League and third in the Majors with 14 saves.
Tampa Bay 28 sports anchor Kyle Burger grabbed a glove (a "bad luck” glove borrowed from Baker) and played a game of catch with the right-hander. The two had a “Catching Rays” conversation about Baker's life on and off the field.
Memorial Day crowds bring boost to Clearwater Beach businesses
AAA says Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest travel periods of the year, with 45 million people expected to travel nationwide. Florida is a popular destination, bringing large crowds to Clearwater.