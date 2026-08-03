Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | Aug. 7-9

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (Aug. 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
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Things to do this Friday (8/7)
Mumford & Sons
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa, FL 33610
Cost: Tickets start at $40
Info: Check out Marcus Mumford and Mumford & Sons as they stop in Tampa on their summer tour.
Clearwater Threshers vs. Tampa Tarpons
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 601 N. Old Coachman Rd., Clearwater, FL 33765
Cost: Tickets start at $11
Info: Check out the first game of the three-game series between the Threshers and Tarpons.
Sunset Paddle Happy Hour with Urban Kai
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Urban Kai Tampa, 310 W. 7th Ave., Tampa, FL 33602
Cost: $35
Info: Get out on the water for a sunset paddle along the Hillsborough River and take in views of the Tampa skyline.
Sunset Zip Line Adventure
When: Reserve a time
Where: Empower Adventures Tampa Bay, 423 Lafayette Blvd., Oldsmar, FL 34677
Cost: Tickets start at $84
Info: Go on a sunset zip line adventure featuring five zip lines, a suspension bridge and aerial challenges.
Things to do this Saturday (8/8)
Annual Tampa Noles Block Party
When: 2 p.m.
Where: 1731 E 7th Ave., Tampa, FL 33605
Cost: From $55
Info: Check out this annual Seminole alumni celebration with food, drinks and live entertainment.
Clearwater Threshers vs. Tampa Tarpons
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 601 N Old Coachman Rd., Clearwater, FL 33765
Cost: Tickets start at $11
Info: Go catch game two of the weekend series.
Rock the Bay Dinner Dance Party
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 100 E Madison St., Tampa, FL 33602
Cost: Tickets start at $74.95
Info: Check out an evening of music and dancing along the Tampa Riverwalk.
Things to do this Sunday (8/9)
Ceramics Continued Study
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 1701 N. Blvd., Tampa, FL 33607
Cost: $45
Info: Go spend the morning working on ceramics in this guided studio session.
Yoga in the Park
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 100 E Madison St., Tampa, FL 33602
Cost: Free
Info: Check out an outdoor yoga class along the Tampa Riverwalk.
Clearwater Threshers vs. Tampa Tarpons
When: 12 p.m.
Where: 601 N Old Coachman Rd., Clearwater, FL 33765
Cost: Tickets start at $11
Info: Go watch the final game of the weekend series.
Multi-day events
LEGO® Show: Brick Fan Event
When: Saturday & Sunday
Where: 4800 U.S. 301, Tampa, FL 33610
Cost: Starting at $16
Info: Go explore massive LEGO displays, vendors, hands-on building activities and family-friendly exhibits.
Busch Gardens Bier Fest Brews & BBQ
When: Saturday & Sunday
Where: 10165 N McKinley Dr., Tampa, FL 33612
Cost: Included with park admission
Info: Check out specialty BBQ dishes, craft beers and live entertainment inside Busch Gardens.
AquaGlow at Adventure Island
When: Select nights through Aug. 8
Where: Adventure Island, 10001 McKinley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Included with park admission
Info: This nighttime event transforms Adventure Island into a neon-filled experience with lights, music and entertainment.
Summer Nights at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa
COST: Included with park admission
INFO: Go enjoy extended park hours with fireworks on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.