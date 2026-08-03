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Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | Aug. 7-9

LEGO Fan Expo, concerts and free things to do
Mumford & Sons Perform on NBC's Today Show
Andy Kropa/AP Photo/Andy Kropa
Marcus Mumford of Mumford &amp; Sons performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Mumford & Sons Perform on NBC's Today Show
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If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (Aug. 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (8/7)

Mumford & Sons

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa, FL 33610

Cost: Tickets start at $40

Info: Check out Marcus Mumford and Mumford & Sons as they stop in Tampa on their summer tour.

Clearwater Threshers vs. Tampa Tarpons⁠

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 601 N. Old Coachman Rd., Clearwater, FL 33765

Cost: Tickets start at $11

Info: Check out the first game of the three-game series between the Threshers and Tarpons.

Sunset Paddle Happy Hour with Urban Kai

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Urban Kai Tampa, 310 W. 7th Ave., Tampa, FL 33602

Cost: $35

Info: Get out on the water for a sunset paddle along the Hillsborough River and take in views of the Tampa skyline.

Sunset Zip Line Adventure

When: Reserve a time

Where: Empower Adventures Tampa Bay, 423 Lafayette Blvd., Oldsmar, FL 34677

Cost: Tickets start at $84

Info: Go on a sunset zip line adventure featuring five zip lines, a suspension bridge and aerial challenges.

Things to do this Saturday (8/8)

Annual Tampa Noles Block Party

When: 2 p.m.

Where: 1731 E 7th Ave., Tampa, FL 33605

Cost: From $55

Info: Check out this annual Seminole alumni celebration with food, drinks and live entertainment.

Clearwater Threshers vs. Tampa Tarpons

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 601 N Old Coachman Rd., Clearwater, FL 33765

Cost: Tickets start at $11

Info: Go catch game two of the weekend series.

Rock the Bay Dinner Dance Party

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 100 E Madison St., Tampa, FL 33602

Cost: Tickets start at $74.95

Info: Check out an evening of music and dancing along the Tampa Riverwalk.

Things to do this Sunday (8/9)

Ceramics Continued Study

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 1701 N. Blvd., Tampa, FL 33607

Cost: $45

Info: Go spend the morning working on ceramics in this guided studio session.

Yoga in the Park⁠

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 100 E Madison St., Tampa, FL 33602

Cost: Free

Info: Check out an outdoor yoga class along the Tampa Riverwalk.

Clearwater Threshers vs. Tampa Tarpons⁠

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 601 N Old Coachman Rd., Clearwater, FL 33765

Cost: Tickets start at $11

Info: Go watch the final game of the weekend series.

Multi-day events

LEGO® Show: Brick Fan Event

When: Saturday & Sunday

Where: 4800 U.S. 301, Tampa, FL 33610

Cost: Starting at $16

Info: Go explore massive LEGO displays, vendors, hands-on building activities and family-friendly exhibits.

Busch Gardens Bier Fest Brews & BBQ

When: Saturday & Sunday

Where: 10165 N McKinley Dr., Tampa, FL 33612

Cost: Included with park admission

Info: Check out specialty BBQ dishes, craft beers and live entertainment inside Busch Gardens.

AquaGlow at Adventure Island

When: Select nights through Aug. 8

Where: Adventure Island, 10001 McKinley Drive, Tampa

Cost: Included with park admission

Info: This nighttime event transforms Adventure Island into a neon-filled experience with lights, music and entertainment.

Summer Nights at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa

COST: Included with park admission

INFO: Go enjoy extended park hours with fireworks on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

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