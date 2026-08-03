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Rays have acquired catcher Liam Hicks from the Miami Marlins: ESPN

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Karen Warren/AP Photo/Karen Warren
Miami Marlins' Liam Hicks hits a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Houston. (AP Photo/Karen Warren)
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TAMPA, Fla. — ESPN Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan said the Rays are acquiring catcher Liam Hicks in a trade with the Miami Marlins.

The 27-year-old catcher has had 14 home runs, 62 RBIs, with a .282 average so far in 2026.

The Rays continue to make moves as the trade deadline approaches at 6 p.m. ET on Aug. 3.

Earlier today, the Rays traded for pitcher Freddy Peralta from the Mets in exchange for three minor league prospects.

Court filing challenges use of Florida's 'Halo Law' in Riverview woman's arrest

An attorney for a Riverview woman arrested during a Hillsborough County traffic stop last year has asked a judge to dismiss all three misdemeanor charges against her.

Court filing challenges use of Florida's 'Halo Law' in Riverview woman's arrest

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