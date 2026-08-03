Rays have acquired catcher Liam Hicks from the Miami Marlins: ESPN

TAMPA, Fla. — ESPN Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan said the Rays are acquiring catcher Liam Hicks in a trade with the Miami Marlins.

The 27-year-old catcher has had 14 home runs, 62 RBIs, with a .282 average so far in 2026.

BREAKING: The Tampa Bay Rays are acquiring catcher Liam Hicks in a trade with the Miami Marlins, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 3, 2026

The Rays continue to make moves as the trade deadline approaches at 6 p.m. ET on Aug. 3.

Earlier today, the Rays traded for pitcher Freddy Peralta from the Mets in exchange for three minor league prospects.