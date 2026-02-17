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Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | Feb. 20-22

Gasparilla Distance Classic events, concerts and free things to do
2025 Gasparilla Distance Classic winner
WFTS
2025 Gasparilla Distance Classic winner
Posted
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If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (Feb. 20-22), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (2/20)

Bradenton Area River Regatta

When: 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Rossi Park, 444 3rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205

Cost: FREE

Info: The Bradenton Area River Regatta kicks off with free live entertainment, a drone show and fireworks at the Riverwalk Pavilion. Schedule of events listed here.

Prison Affair in Tampa

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 810 E. Skagway Ave., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $25.
Info: Go see the Barcelona-based punk band known for its fast-paced, lo-fi sound and heavy baselines.

Sunset on the Serengeti opening night

When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $90
Info: Go to Busch Gardens Tampa to experience an evening full of adventure and culinary delights while you enjoy the beauty of the Serengeti at sunset.

BGR! Nation x Run Gasparilla National Meetup

When: 6 p.m.
Where: 5017 E. Washington St., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $76
Info: Go to a national meet-up of the Black Girls Run! club ahead of the 2026 Gasparilla Distance Classic.

Things to do this Saturday (2/21)

Bradenton Area River Regatta

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Bradenton Riverwalk and Riverside Park in Palmetto

Cost: FREE

Info: An all day slate of Formula 1 Powerboat Racing—at speeds over 120 mph— and free family fun. Schedule of events listed here.

Cory Branan in Tampa

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 810 E. Skagway Ave., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $28
Info: Go see the American singer-songwriter from Mississippi perform live at the New World Music Hall.

Dirty Dancing in Concert

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater
Cost: Tickets start at $75
Info: Go see the classic film's first live film-to-concert experience with a live band at Ruth Eckerd Hall.

Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $93
Info: Go watch two Grammy Award-winning American R&B/soul powerhouses perform live at Benchmark International Arena.

Zarna Garg: Million Dollar Excuses

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $40
Info: Go see the comedian perform live at the Tampa Theatre.

Things to do this Sunday (2/22)

So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience

When: 1 p.m.
Where: 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater
Cost: Tickets start at $92
Info: Go see the two-hour concert tribute featuring Broadway actor Robert Neary, featuring 20+ hits and a live band.

Tampa Plant Market & Swap

When: 11 a.m.
Where: 4228 N. Florida Ave., Tampa
Cost: FREE to attend, preregister for swap
Info: Go browse a wide selection of plants from vendors before the "swap," where you can trade plants with other enthusiasts.

Multi-day events

Gasparilla Distance Classic

When: Saturday and Sunday
Where: 333 S. Franklin St., Tampa
Cost: Registration to run is closed but the events are FREE to watch
Info: Go watch people from across the Tampa Bay area run a wide variety of races, which include four distances and four challenges.

2026 Tampa Bay 28 Health & Fitness Expo presented by TampaWell

When: Friday and Saturday
Where: 333 S. Franklin St., Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: Two days full of opportunities to check out the latest in running shoes & apparel, hear expert insights from leading Bay Area health and fitness professionals, learn tips to help you live a healthier lifestyle, and more.

WizardFest

When: 8 a.m.
Where: 16907 Boy Scout Road, Odessa
Cost: FREE to attend
Info: Go to Raprager Farms for a day full of spellbinding and activities where wizards, witches and muggles unite

If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

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