Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | Feb. 20-22

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (Feb. 20-22), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (2/20)

When: 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Rossi Park, 444 3rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205

Cost: FREE

Info: The Bradenton Area River Regatta kicks off with free live entertainment, a drone show and fireworks at the Riverwalk Pavilion. Schedule of events listed here.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 810 E. Skagway Ave., Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $25.

Info: Go see the Barcelona-based punk band known for its fast-paced, lo-fi sound and heavy baselines.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $90

Info: Go to Busch Gardens Tampa to experience an evening full of adventure and culinary delights while you enjoy the beauty of the Serengeti at sunset.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 5017 E. Washington St., Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $76

Info: Go to a national meet-up of the Black Girls Run! club ahead of the 2026 Gasparilla Distance Classic.

Things to do this Saturday (2/21)

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Bradenton Riverwalk and Riverside Park in Palmetto

Cost: FREE

Info: An all day slate of Formula 1 Powerboat Racing—at speeds over 120 mph— and free family fun. Schedule of events listed here.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 810 E. Skagway Ave., Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $28

Info: Go see the American singer-songwriter from Mississippi perform live at the New World Music Hall.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater

Cost: Tickets start at $75

Info: Go see the classic film's first live film-to-concert experience with a live band at Ruth Eckerd Hall.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $93

Info: Go watch two Grammy Award-winning American R&B/soul powerhouses perform live at Benchmark International Arena.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $40

Info: Go see the comedian perform live at the Tampa Theatre.

Things to do this Sunday (2/22)

When: 1 p.m.

Where: 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater

Cost: Tickets start at $92

Info: Go see the two-hour concert tribute featuring Broadway actor Robert Neary, featuring 20+ hits and a live band.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 4228 N. Florida Ave., Tampa

Cost: FREE to attend, preregister for swap

Info: Go browse a wide selection of plants from vendors before the "swap," where you can trade plants with other enthusiasts.

Multi-day events

When: Saturday and Sunday

Where: 333 S. Franklin St., Tampa

Cost: Registration to run is closed but the events are FREE to watch

Info: Go watch people from across the Tampa Bay area run a wide variety of races, which include four distances and four challenges.

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: 333 S. Franklin St., Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Two days full of opportunities to check out the latest in running shoes & apparel, hear expert insights from leading Bay Area health and fitness professionals, learn tips to help you live a healthier lifestyle, and more.

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 16907 Boy Scout Road, Odessa

Cost: FREE to attend

Info: Go to Raprager Farms for a day full of spellbinding and activities where wizards, witches and muggles unite