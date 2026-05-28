MCSO search for missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for the public’s help to find a missing endangered juvenile who ran away from her Bradenton home.

Officials said 12-year-old Serenity Mitchell left her home in the 2900 block of 31st Avenue East sometime between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday. She has not been in contact with her family.

Mitchell is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 125 pounds, and was last seen wearing black basketball shorts and a black shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.