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MCSO search for missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Bradenton

Manatee deputies search for missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Bradenton
MCSO
Manatee deputies search for missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Bradenton
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BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for the public’s help to find a missing endangered juvenile who ran away from her Bradenton home.

Officials said 12-year-old Serenity Mitchell left her home in the 2900 block of 31st Avenue East sometime between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday. She has not been in contact with her family.

Mitchell is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 125 pounds, and was last seen wearing black basketball shorts and a black shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

17% of Tampa residents are using 40% of the water during the worst drought in half a century

Mayor Jane Castor and Rory Jones, the city's water department director, gathered at the Hillsborough River Dam to sound the alarm. The dam itself tells the story more plainly than any statistic.

17 percent of Tampa residents are using 40 percent of the water during the worst drought in half a century

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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