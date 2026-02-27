Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | Feb. 27 - March 1

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (Feb. 27 - March 1), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Looking for more fun? Click here.
Things to do this Friday (2/27)
Sam Morril show
When: 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Where: 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $27
Info: Go watch comedian Sam Morril bring his faced-paced stand-up to Tampa theatre for a live taping of his new comedy special.
National Strawberry Day celebration
When: 11:30 a.m.
Where: 201 N. Franklin St., Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: Go celebrate National Strawberry Day with free treats, giveaways and appearances from local strawberry growers.
Things to do this Saturday (2/28)
Tampa Bay Lightning game
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $118
Info: Watch the Bolts take on the Buffalo Sabres at Benchmark International Arena.
Champs Run Club
When: 8 a.m.
Where: 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa
Cost: FREE registration
Info: Go join a guided riverside 5K with free shirts, breakfast and recovery zones for runners of all levels.
Tampa Taco Fest
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 4819 N. Himes Ave., Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: Go taste tacos from 30+ local vendors with live entertainment and margaritas in the park.
Aaron Nola x Team RWB
When: 1 p.m.
Where: 1210 E. 7th Ave., Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: Go raise a glass with Phillies ace Aaron Nola for a one-hour guest bartending appearance benefiting veterans’ nonprofit Team RWB.
Things to do this Sunday (1/1)
TREMble on the Mat
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: Go start your morning with a high-intensity Pilates session on the South Lawn at Armature Works blending strength, cardio and core work.
Taste of Carrollwood
When: 11 a.m
Where: Carrollwood Village Park, 4680 W Village Dr., Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: Go sample bites from 30+ local restaurants and vendors at this food-filled community festival in Carrollwood.
USF Men’s Basketball vs. Tulane
When: 12 p.m.
Where: 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $12
Info: Go cheer on the USF Bulls as they take on Tulane in a high-energy AAC matchup at the Yuengling Center.
Multi-day events
Florida Strawberry Festival
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: 303 Berryfest Pl., Plant City
Cost: Gate admission is $15
Info: Celebrate Florida agriculture with live entertainment, livestock shows, parades, contests and plenty of fresh strawberries in Plant City.
Monster Jam 2026
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $34
Info: Go to Raymond James Stadium and enjoy some massive trucks, high-flying stunts and head-to-head competitions.
2026 Grand Prix
When: Friday, Saturday, Sunday
Where: 400 1st St. SE, St. Petersburg
Cost: Tickets start at $135
Info: Go see the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg as IndyCar drivers race through a high-speed waterfront street course.
Damon Wayans Jr. at Funny Bone Comedy Club
When: Friday and Saturday
Where: 1600 E. 8th Ave. C-112, Tampa
Cost: $27
Info: Go catch stand-up star Damon Wayans Jr. for a weekend of sharp, high-energy comedy and laugh-first, think-later punchlines.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.