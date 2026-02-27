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Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | Feb. 27 - March 1

St. Petersburg Grand Prix, festivals and free things to do
St. Pete Grand Prix
Steve Nesius/AP
Will Power drives Verizon Team Penske (car 12) during the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg auto race Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
St. Pete Grand Prix
Posted

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (Feb. 27 - March 1), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (2/27)

Sam Morril show

When: 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Where: 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $27

Info: Go watch comedian Sam Morril bring his faced-paced stand-up to Tampa theatre for a live taping of his new comedy special.

National Strawberry Day celebration

When: 11:30 a.m.

Where: 201 N. Franklin St., Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Go celebrate National Strawberry Day with free treats, giveaways and appearances from local strawberry growers.

Things to do this Saturday (2/28)

Tampa Bay Lightning game

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $118

Info: Watch the Bolts take on the Buffalo Sabres at Benchmark International Arena.

Champs Run Club

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa

Cost: FREE registration

Info: Go join a guided riverside 5K with free shirts, breakfast and recovery zones for runners of all levels.

Tampa Taco Fest

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 4819 N. Himes Ave., Tampa

Cost: $10

Info: Go taste tacos from 30+ local vendors with live entertainment and margaritas in the park.

Aaron Nola x Team RWB

When: 1 p.m.

Where: 1210 E. 7th Ave., Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Go raise a glass with Phillies ace Aaron Nola for a one-hour guest bartending appearance benefiting veterans’ nonprofit Team RWB.

Things to do this Sunday (1/1)

TREMble on the Mat

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Go start your morning with a high-intensity Pilates session on the South Lawn at Armature Works blending strength, cardio and core work.

Taste of Carrollwood

When: 11 a.m

Where: Carrollwood Village Park, 4680 W Village Dr., Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Go sample bites from 30+ local restaurants and vendors at this food-filled community festival in Carrollwood.

USF Men’s Basketball vs. Tulane

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $12

Info: Go cheer on the USF Bulls as they take on Tulane in a high-energy AAC matchup at the Yuengling Center.

Multi-day events

Florida Strawberry Festival

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 303 Berryfest Pl., Plant City

Cost: Gate admission is $15

Info: Celebrate Florida agriculture with live entertainment, livestock shows, parades, contests and plenty of fresh strawberries in Plant City.

Monster Jam 2026

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $34

Info: Go to Raymond James Stadium and enjoy some massive trucks, high-flying stunts and head-to-head competitions.

2026 Grand Prix

When: Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Where: 400 1st St. SE, St. Petersburg

Cost: Tickets start at $135

Info: Go see the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg as IndyCar drivers race through a high-speed waterfront street course.

Damon Wayans Jr. at Funny Bone Comedy Club

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: 1600 E. 8th Ave. C-112, Tampa

Cost: $27

Info: Go catch stand-up star Damon Wayans Jr. for a weekend of sharp, high-energy comedy and laugh-first, think-later punchlines.

If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

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