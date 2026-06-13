Sarasota County deputies investigating shooting on Vamo Road: SCSO

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1700 block of Vamo Road around 11:43 p.m. Friday night, according to a news release.

Deputies said there is no outstanding threat to the public. The Criminal Investigation Section is actively working the case and may release additional details in the future, per the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477) or online at Sarasotacrimestoppers.com.