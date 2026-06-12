News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 12

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your weekend.

Top Headlines

INSERT — Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Chief Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Denis Phillips says the weather looks great for the beach, and inland areas have higher rain chances.

Beach is going to be great all weekend long

More of the top stories for June 12 from Tampa Bay 28: