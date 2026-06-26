Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | June 26-28

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (June 26-28), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

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Things to do this Friday (6/26)

WHEN: Friday 9 a.m.-11 p.m.

WHERE: Cuban Civic Club

COST: $28.88

INFO: Experience a performance blending rhythmic flamenco dance with the vibrant sounds of Cuban music in De Cadiz a La Habana: Flamenco Passion, Cuban Soul.

WHEN: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Che Vita

COST: $95

INFO: Savor a multi-course dinner paired with wines from southern Italy during the A Taste of Southern Italy Wine Dinner Experience.

WHEN: Friday, 6 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.

WHERE: Centre Club - Tampa

COST: $64

INFO: Enjoy a multi-course meal while blindfolded during the Dining in the Dark experience at Centre Club.

WHEN: Friday, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

WHERE: Sparkman Wharf

COST: Free

INFO: Listen to performances from local musicians during the live music series at Sparkman Wharf.

WHEN: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: MOSI - Museum of Science & Innovation

COST: $20

INFO: Watch a laser light show synchronized to the music of Led Zeppelin at the MOSI Dome Theatre.

WHEN: Friday, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

WHERE: MOSI, 4801 E Fowler Ave., Tampa

COST: $35

INFO: Enjoy hands-on experiments, food, and drink samples at this adults-only event.

WHEN: Friday, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

WHERE: Empower Adventures Tampa Bay

COST: $79

INFO: Soar above the treetops on a zip line during the Sunset Zip Line Adventure.

Things to do this Saturday (6/27)

WHEN: Saturday, 2 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

WHERE: Zephyr Park

COST: Free

INFO: Watch a fireworks display light up the sky at the 11th Annual Zephyrhills Summerfest Fireworks Show.

WHEN: Saturday, June 19, 8:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

WHERE: Raymond James Stadium

COST: Tickets start from $39.99

INFO: Run a night-time 5K while enjoying music, lights, and live entertainment at the Night Nation Run in Tampa.

WHEN: 11 a.m.

WHERE: Cheeseology

COST: $95

INFO: Learn the process of curing, seasoning, and preparing bacon during the Bacon Making Class.

WHEN: 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Oystercatchers

COST: Complimentary for Hotel Guests & Locals

INFO: Take part in a guided pilates session on the beach at Oystercatchers at the Grand Hyatt.

Things to do this Sunday (6/28)

WHEN: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

WHERE: Armature Works at the Heights

COST: Free

INFO: Take part in a guided mat pilates session led by instructors from JetSet Pilates.

WHEN: 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

WHERE: Barcelona Wine Bar

COST: TBD

INFO: Watch chefs prepare traditional paella outdoors and enjoy the dish during Paella on the Patio.

Multi-day events

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

WHERE: Keel Farms

COST: Free for guests

INFO: Celebrate the season with live music, food, drinks, and activities at Keel Farms Summerfest.