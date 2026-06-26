Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | June 26-28

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (June 26-28), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
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Things to do this Friday (6/26)
De Cadiz a La Habana: Flamenco Passion, Cuban Soul
WHEN: Friday 9 a.m.-11 p.m.
WHERE: Cuban Civic Club
COST: $28.88
INFO: Experience a performance blending rhythmic flamenco dance with the vibrant sounds of Cuban music in De Cadiz a La Habana: Flamenco Passion, Cuban Soul.
A Taste of Southern Italy - Wine Dinner Experience
WHEN: Friday, 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Che Vita
COST: $95
INFO: Savor a multi-course dinner paired with wines from southern Italy during the A Taste of Southern Italy Wine Dinner Experience.
Dining in the Dark: A Unique Blindfolded Experience at Centre Club
WHEN: Friday, 6 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
WHERE: Centre Club - Tampa
COST: $64
INFO: Enjoy a multi-course meal while blindfolded during the Dining in the Dark experience at Centre Club.
Live Music at Sparkman Wharf
WHEN: Friday, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
WHERE: Sparkman Wharf
COST: Free
INFO: Listen to performances from local musicians during the live music series at Sparkman Wharf.
Laser Light Show: Led Zeppelin
WHEN: Friday, 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: MOSI - Museum of Science & Innovation
COST: $20
INFO: Watch a laser light show synchronized to the music of Led Zeppelin at the MOSI Dome Theatre.
Science After Dark @ MOSI
WHEN: Friday, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
WHERE: MOSI, 4801 E Fowler Ave., Tampa
COST: $35
INFO: Enjoy hands-on experiments, food, and drink samples at this adults-only event.
Sunset Zip Line Adventure
WHEN: Friday, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
WHERE: Empower Adventures Tampa Bay
COST: $79
INFO: Soar above the treetops on a zip line during the Sunset Zip Line Adventure.
Things to do this Saturday (6/27)
11th Annual Zephyrhills Summerfest Fireworks Show
WHEN: Saturday, 2 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
WHERE: Zephyr Park
COST: Free
INFO: Watch a fireworks display light up the sky at the 11th Annual Zephyrhills Summerfest Fireworks Show.
2026 Night Nation Run
WHEN: Saturday, June 19, 8:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
WHERE: Raymond James Stadium
COST: Tickets start from $39.99
INFO: Run a night-time 5K while enjoying music, lights, and live entertainment at the Night Nation Run in Tampa.
Bacon Making Class
WHEN: 11 a.m.
WHERE: Cheeseology
COST: $95
INFO: Learn the process of curing, seasoning, and preparing bacon during the Bacon Making Class.
Beach Pilates
WHEN: 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
WHERE: Oystercatchers
COST: Complimentary for Hotel Guests & Locals
INFO: Take part in a guided pilates session on the beach at Oystercatchers at the Grand Hyatt.
Things to do this Sunday (6/28)
Mat Pilates With JETSET Pilates
WHEN: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
WHERE: Armature Works at the Heights
COST: Free
INFO: Take part in a guided mat pilates session led by instructors from JetSet Pilates.
Paella on the Patio
WHEN: 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
WHERE: Barcelona Wine Bar
COST: TBD
INFO: Watch chefs prepare traditional paella outdoors and enjoy the dish during Paella on the Patio.
Multi-day events
Keel Farms SummerFest
WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
WHERE: Keel Farms
COST: Free for guests
INFO: Celebrate the season with live music, food, drinks, and activities at Keel Farms Summerfest.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.