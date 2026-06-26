Email Auto-Reply Text is Out: AI video responses are coming for your inbox

VENICE, Fla. — A Tampa Bay company has developed technology that uses artificial intelligence to send personalized video responses to customer emails and text messages, replacing traditional auto-reply systems.

Doug Dibert Jr., founder of Magnifi, said the platform analyzes incoming messages and automatically delivers a pre-recorded human video response tailored to the customer's question.

"Where does the AI come in?" Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska asked.

"So the AI, in combination with our platform, can pull that video up, and instead of delivering a big chunk of text, it delivers a video response, so it humanizes that communication, even though it's still AI-like delivering the message, our platform helps deliver the video reply with a human being in it," Dibert said.

The technology works similarly to a chatbot, but instead of a text reply, customers receive a video response featuring a real person.

"It's all about building trust, like videos become a trust layer. Now we've seen, so instead of video being about social media content, video now is about helping businesses build trust in a digital-first, AI-driven world," Dibert said.

Dibert said demand is also growing for customized video testimonials through the platform.

"They can send a request for a video testimonial. So our platform, they can click a link, and they can hold up their smartphone and record their video testimonial, they hit submit, and they're done," Dibert said.

Not every response will come from a human, however. Dibert said Magnifi is developing custom AI avatars for businesses when a human video response is not available.

"So that way they see a human being go, oh, you know what, that makes me feel good as a consumer, versus like that. Oh gosh, I'm talking to another bot, even though they're still talking to a bot, we humanize that entire experience," Dibert said.

Dibert said businesses that embrace AI-driven trust-building tools will have a competitive advantage.

"So human being response versus that text, but it's all prerecorded, and the AI delivers that video at the right response at the right time, because again, it's about the businesses that are going to win in the future are the big ones that are going to use AI to build trust. Right now, I think we. You're seeing out in the world with AI becoming a thing, trust is being eroded," Dibert said.

Dibert also said the company has experimented with AI avatars as a visual stand-in, noting that even an AI-generated face can be more effective than a block of text.

"So, like, for a while, actually, I had myself there, but I'm like, you know what, she looks way more attractive than me. Yeah, but she's completely AI? Yeah, this is completely AI. Yep, yep, so like, even having this versus a chunk of text is way more effective," Dibert said.



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