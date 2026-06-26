Meteorologist Greg Dee speaks at Dunedin's Hurricane Expo

- Meteorologist Greg Dee spoke at the 2026 Hurricane Preparedness Expo in Dunedin on June 26.
Greg spoke about this season's forecast and shared tips on preparing for a storm.
WATCH: Meteorologist Greg Dee speaks at Dunedin's Hurricane ExpoMeteorologist Greg Dee helps Water Street Tampa businesses prep for hurricane season
- Greg also went over what you should do after a storm has cleared.
Florida brain tumor patient denied insurance coverage for surgery gets full reversal
A West Palm Beach man battling an aggressive brain tumor was denied insurance coverage for the surgery he needed to remove it, only to see his insurer reverse course in a dramatic turn that unfolded inside his hospital room while our investigative team was there interviewing him about the denial.
FL brain tumor patient denied insurance coverage for surgery gets full reversal