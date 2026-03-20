Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | March 20-22

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (March 20-22), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Looking for more fun? Click here.
Things to do this Friday (3/20)
Diamond Art Open Workshop
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa
Cost: $30.66
Info: Go design your own art masterpiece using colorful resin "diamonds" at Armature Works.
98ROCKFEST
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 255 Drew St., Clearwater
Cost: Tickets start at $70
Info: Go see a live rock concert featuring Three Days Grace, I Prevail, Sleep Theory, Funeral Portrait and The Pretty Wild.
Glow Putt Putt
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: Go play mini golf on a 9-hole glow-in-the-dark course with electrifying obstacles and challenges.
Things to do this Saturday (3/21)
Rides by the River
When: 8 a.m.
Where: 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: Bring your favorite collector car to Armature Works to participate in a car show, surrounded by local dealers and vendors showing off their latest vehicles and products.
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Things to do this Sunday (3/22)
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Multi-day events
Busch Gardens Food, Wine & Garden Festival
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Included with park admission
Info: Go ride roller coasters and sample food, wine and cocktails from around the world while enjoying live concerts at Busch Gardens.
Jesus Christ Superstar
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $35
Info: Go see the iconic rock opera at the Carrollwood Cultural Center.
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If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.