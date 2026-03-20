Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | March 20-22

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (March 20-22), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (3/20)

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa

Cost: $30.66

Info: Go design your own art masterpiece using colorful resin "diamonds" at Armature Works.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 255 Drew St., Clearwater

Cost: Tickets start at $70

Info: Go see a live rock concert featuring Three Days Grace, I Prevail, Sleep Theory, Funeral Portrait and The Pretty Wild.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: $10

Info: Go play mini golf on a 9-hole glow-in-the-dark course with electrifying obstacles and challenges.

Things to do this Saturday (3/21)

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Bring your favorite collector car to Armature Works to participate in a car show, surrounded by local dealers and vendors showing off their latest vehicles and products.

x

When:

Where:

Cost:

Info:

x

When:

Where:

Cost:

Info:

x

When:

Where:

Cost:

Info:

Things to do this Sunday (3/22)

x

When:

Where:

Cost:

Info:

x

When:

Where:

Cost:

Info:

Multi-day events

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa

Cost: Included with park admission

Info: Go ride roller coasters and sample food, wine and cocktails from around the world while enjoying live concerts at Busch Gardens.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $35

Info: Go see the iconic rock opera at the Carrollwood Cultural Center.

x

When:

Where:

Cost:

Info: