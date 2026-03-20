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Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | March 20-22

St. Patrick's Day celebrations, concerts and more free things to do
St. Patrick’s Day Tampa
wfts
St. Patrick’s Day Tampa
Posted

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (March 20-22), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (3/20)

Diamond Art Open Workshop

When: 11 a.m.
Where: 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa
Cost: $30.66
Info: Go design your own art masterpiece using colorful resin "diamonds" at Armature Works.

98ROCKFEST

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 255 Drew St., Clearwater

Cost: Tickets start at $70

Info: Go see a live rock concert featuring Three Days Grace, I Prevail, Sleep Theory, Funeral Portrait and The Pretty Wild.

Glow Putt Putt

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: $10

Info: Go play mini golf on a 9-hole glow-in-the-dark course with electrifying obstacles and challenges.

Things to do this Saturday (3/21)

Rides by the River

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Bring your favorite collector car to Armature Works to participate in a car show, surrounded by local dealers and vendors showing off their latest vehicles and products.

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Things to do this Sunday (3/22)

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Multi-day events

Busch Gardens Food, Wine & Garden Festival

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Included with park admission
Info: Go ride roller coasters and sample food, wine and cocktails from around the world while enjoying live concerts at Busch Gardens.

Jesus Christ Superstar

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $35

Info: Go see the iconic rock opera at the Carrollwood Cultural Center.

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If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

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