Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | March 27-29

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (March 27-29), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
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Things to do this Friday (3/27)
Katt Williams: The Golden Age Tour
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $110
Info: Go see the comedian and actor perform at the Tampa stop of his new tour.
Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 with The Florida Orchestra
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Pl., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $56
Info: Go watch Michael Francis conduct The Florida Orchestra and The Master Chorale of Tampa Bay in the supersized Mahler arrangement of Beethoven’s Ninth.
Dunedin Friday Market
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 420 Main St., Dunedin
Cost: FREE
Info: Go check out a local market with 40+ vendors showcasing everything from baked goods to handcrafted items surrounded by music from a live band
Things to do this Saturday (3/28)
Tampa Bay Lightning game
When: 1 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $79
Info: Watch the Bolts take on the Ottawa Senators at Benchmark International Area.
National Pediatric Cancer Foundation's 5K & Stair Climb Challenge
When: 8 a.m.
Where: 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa
Cost: Registration fee varies by event
Info: Raise funds and awareness for pediatric cancer through two dynamic events at Raymond James Stadium.
Sunshine Market at Midtown Tampa
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 3659 Midtown Drive, Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: Go browse locally produced goods from 50+ vendors on Gramery Lane under the sun in Midtown Tampa.
Dunedin Saturday Market
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 420 Main St., Dunedin
Cost: FREE
Info: Go check out a local market with 40+ vendors showcasing everything from baked goods to handcrafted items surrounded by music from a live band.
Things to do this Sunday (3/29)
Tampa Bay Lightning game
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $58
Info: Watch the Bolts take on the Nashville Predators at Benchmark International Area.
Kenwood Sunday Market
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 2501 5th Ave. N., St. Petersburg
Cost: FREE
Info: Go to a weekly market supporting 70+ local vendors hosted at St. Petersburg High School
LagoonSide Market
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 31461 Mirada Blvd., San Antonio
Cost: FREE
Info: Go to the Mirada Lagoon and discover local talent selling handcrafted clothing, jewelry, pet products and more.
Multi-day events
Tony Rock show
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: 1600 E. 8th Ave. C-112, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $32
Info: Go see the comedian's stand-up comedy routine live at the FunnyBone Comedy Club.
Dancing with the Stars Live tour
When: Friday and Saturday
Where: 1111 McMullen Booth Rd., Clearwater
Cost: Varies by date of purchase
Info: Go watch dazzling routines in every style with this all-new show starring pro dancers and special guests.
Hell's Kitchen: The Musical
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: 1010 N. Macinnes Pl., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $151
Info: Go see Broadway's hit musical from Alicia Keys at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.