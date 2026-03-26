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Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | March 27-29

Comedy shows, local markets and free things to do
Katt Williams
Robb Cohen/Robb Cohen/Invision/AP
Katt Williams performs during the Great America Tour at Philips Arena on Friday, February 3, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
Katt Williams
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If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (March 27-29), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (3/27)

Katt Williams: The Golden Age Tour

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $110
Info: Go see the comedian and actor perform at the Tampa stop of his new tour.

Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 with The Florida Orchestra

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Pl., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $56
Info: Go watch Michael Francis conduct The Florida Orchestra and The Master Chorale of Tampa Bay in the supersized Mahler arrangement of Beethoven’s Ninth.

Dunedin Friday Market

When: 9 a.m.
Where: 420 Main St., Dunedin
Cost: FREE
Info: Go check out a local market with 40+ vendors showcasing everything from baked goods to handcrafted items surrounded by music from a live band

Things to do this Saturday (3/28)

Tampa Bay Lightning game

When: 1 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $79
Info: Watch the Bolts take on the Ottawa Senators at Benchmark International Area.

National Pediatric Cancer Foundation's 5K & Stair Climb Challenge

When: 8 a.m.
Where:  4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa
Cost: Registration fee varies by event
Info: Raise funds and awareness for pediatric cancer through two dynamic events at Raymond James Stadium.

Sunshine Market at Midtown Tampa

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 3659 Midtown Drive, Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: Go browse locally produced goods from 50+ vendors on Gramery Lane under the sun in Midtown Tampa.

Dunedin Saturday Market

When: 9 a.m.
Where: 420 Main St., Dunedin
Cost: FREE
Info: Go check out a local market with 40+ vendors showcasing everything from baked goods to handcrafted items surrounded by music from a live band.

Things to do this Sunday (3/29)

Tampa Bay Lightning game

When: 5 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $58
Info: Watch the Bolts take on the Nashville Predators at Benchmark International Area.

Kenwood Sunday Market

When: 9 a.m.
Where: 2501 5th Ave. N., St. Petersburg
Cost: FREE
Info: Go to a weekly market supporting 70+ local vendors hosted at St. Petersburg High School

LagoonSide Market

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 31461 Mirada Blvd., San Antonio
Cost: FREE
Info: Go to the Mirada Lagoon and discover local talent selling handcrafted clothing, jewelry, pet products and more.

Multi-day events

Tony Rock show

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: 1600 E. 8th Ave. C-112, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $32
Info: Go see the comedian's stand-up comedy routine live at the FunnyBone Comedy Club.

Dancing with the Stars Live tour

When: Friday and Saturday
Where: 1111 McMullen Booth Rd., Clearwater
Cost: Varies by date of purchase
Info: Go watch dazzling routines in every style with this all-new show starring pro dancers and special guests.

Hell's Kitchen: The Musical

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where:  1010 N. Macinnes Pl., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $151
Info: Go see Broadway's hit musical from Alicia Keys at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts

If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

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