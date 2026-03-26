Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | March 27-29

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (March 27-29), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (3/27)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $110

Info: Go see the comedian and actor perform at the Tampa stop of his new tour.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Pl., Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $56

Info: Go watch Michael Francis conduct The Florida Orchestra and The Master Chorale of Tampa Bay in the supersized Mahler arrangement of Beethoven’s Ninth.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 420 Main St., Dunedin

Cost: FREE

Info: Go check out a local market with 40+ vendors showcasing everything from baked goods to handcrafted items surrounded by music from a live band

Things to do this Saturday (3/28)

When: 1 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $79

Info: Watch the Bolts take on the Ottawa Senators at Benchmark International Area.

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa

Cost: Registration fee varies by event

Info: Raise funds and awareness for pediatric cancer through two dynamic events at Raymond James Stadium.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 3659 Midtown Drive, Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Go browse locally produced goods from 50+ vendors on Gramery Lane under the sun in Midtown Tampa.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 420 Main St., Dunedin

Cost: FREE

Info: Go check out a local market with 40+ vendors showcasing everything from baked goods to handcrafted items surrounded by music from a live band.

Things to do this Sunday (3/29)

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $58

Info: Watch the Bolts take on the Nashville Predators at Benchmark International Area.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 2501 5th Ave. N., St. Petersburg

Cost: FREE

Info: Go to a weekly market supporting 70+ local vendors hosted at St. Petersburg High School

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 31461 Mirada Blvd., San Antonio

Cost: FREE

Info: Go to the Mirada Lagoon and discover local talent selling handcrafted clothing, jewelry, pet products and more.

Multi-day events

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 1600 E. 8th Ave. C-112, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $32

Info: Go see the comedian's stand-up comedy routine live at the FunnyBone Comedy Club.

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: 1111 McMullen Booth Rd., Clearwater

Cost: Varies by date of purchase

Info: Go watch dazzling routines in every style with this all-new show starring pro dancers and special guests.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 1010 N. Macinnes Pl., Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $151

Info: Go see Broadway's hit musical from Alicia Keys at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts