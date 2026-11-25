TAMPA, Fla. — A 12-year-old Florida girl severely injured her arm in a go-kart crash in 2025.

Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St Germain recently met her and sat down with her doctor to learn about the cutting-edge medical technology playing a major role in her road to recovery.

“I was sitting in that seat, I looked down for two seconds and next thing I know, I am on the floor,” said Hailey Oyola Hart.

Hart brings us back to the go-kart crash in 2025 when her life changed in an instant.

WATCH: Cutting-edge medical technology helps Florida girl recover from go-kart crash

Cutting-edge medical technology helps Florida girl recover from go-kart crash

“What did you see when you looked down?” asked St. Germain.

“My arm was hanging off,” said Oyola Hart.

In a normally quiet area, an event down the road meant people were nearby.

“There was a race that day, so a bunch of barrel racers saw me and helped me,” said Oyola Hart.

“What did they do?” asked St. Germain.

“They tied hay bail twine around my arm to stop most of the bleeding and put a rag over it,” said Oyola Hart.

Oyola Hart was flown to Tampa General Hospital for treatment, where Dr. Andrew Abadeer was one of the first people in the trauma bay.

“Her hand had no blood flow to it and clearly – one of the bones – not to be too gruesome, one of the bones was sticking out of her skin, she had severed her artery, her muscles, her tendons, her nerve, as well as losing a significant amount of skin as well,” said Dr. Andrew Abadeer, a reconstructive plastic surgeon with TGH & USF Health.

Several of the procedures doctors had to complete involved covering and closing her wound. Dr. Abadeer explains skin substitutes are an emerging field with cutting-edge options.



“So in terms of Hailey, what exactly did you use to cover it temporarily and then what did you use for the permanent covering?” asked St. Germain.

“Really the first thing that we used was this mixture of shark and bovine collagen to cover her arm initially after that we ended up using something called a free flap where we used the big muscle from her back with some skin and moved it over almost like a little transplant to yourself from her back to her arm to wrap around her arm – to cover the big wounds on her arm,” said Dr. Abadeer.



Dr. Abadeer explained dressing changes alone can be extraordinarily painful so these substitutes, which now include shark products or fish skin, are very beneficial.

“It’s really expanded our options to be able to treat various wounds that we otherwise really would have just temporized with dressing changes and that’s where it has really changed the management of our patients,” said Dr. Abadeer.



Hart spent weeks in the hospital and went through many surgeries with more ahead, but one year later she quite literally got back on the horse and recently competed in her very first rodeo.



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Our health and our happiness impact our lives so much. And Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain is focused on both. From highlighting the latest medical breakthroughs to celebrating the biggest Tampa Bay Lightning Fans; Lauren wants to hear for you. Use the form below to send her a note.

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. Our health and our happiness impact our lives so much. And Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain is focused on both. From highlighting the latest medical breakthroughs to celebrating the biggest Tampa Bay Lightning Fans; Lauren wants to hear for you. Use the form below to send her a note.