Expert compares possible costs for Rays’ next stadium

- On Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced in a press conference that the state will support a proposal for a new Rays stadium at Hillsborough College.
- That site is near Raymond James Stadium and Steinbrenner Field.
- Right now, Hillsborough College has approved only an agreement to proceed with the project.
- On Wednesday, the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners will discuss the proposed project. The agenda shows the Rays' plan to pay for half of the new stadium.
- Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with Neil DeMause the author of Field of Schemes, who follows stadium sagas nationwide.
- They discuss what this could mean for Hillsborough County taxpayers. Is this time different, or are we back to square one?
