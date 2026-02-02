Heightened Capitol security sparks backlash during Muslim advocacy day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier ordered a heightened law enforcement presence at the State Capitol on Monday, drawing sharp criticism from Muslim advocates and Democrats.

That’s because the Florida chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations held its annual advocacy day.

Uniformed officers were visibly increased around the complex after Uthmeier posted on social media. He warned of what he described as “potential security threats” tied to CAIR Florida’s planned event. In the post, the attorney general reiterated the state’s position that CAIR is a “foreign terrorist organization” under Florida law.

“I’ve requested law enforcement to be on heightened alert for any possible security threats,” said Uthmeier. “Further, terrorist organizations are barred from using any and all state resources, and we expect the governor’s executive order to be upheld.”

CAIR leaders strongly rejected that characterization, saying the event was peaceful, lawful, and part of a long-standing tradition of civic engagement.

“There were some hesitations about whether or not we should be here,” said Hiba Rahim, CAIR Florida Interim Executive Director, during a Capitol press conference. “But— we decided the most patriotic thing to do was to come, was to meet with our elected officials.”

Rahim said the state’s response was having a chilling effect on the Muslim community.

“Knowing that the Attorney General requested a police presence was offensive,” she said in an interview. “It was offensive to our community, especially in that he coined it, or he phrased it, from the sense of security.”

Monday’s advocacy day brought together Muslim advocates, civil rights leaders, and an interfaith coalition that included Jewish groups. Participants urged lawmakers to oppose several bills they believe threaten First Amendment protections, while also calling on state leaders to lower the temperature in political rhetoric surrounding Muslim Floridians.

“I’m part of the Muslim community as well, and I can tell you, from both the Jewish perspective and the Muslim perspective, were incredibly frustrated,” said Sam Ronan of the Progressive Jewish Coalition.

The tension follows an executive order issued last December by Governor Ron DeSantis, formally designating CAIR as a terrorist organization under state law. The order cites CAIR’s past ties to individuals convicted in terrorism-financing cases, including its designation as an unindicted co-conspirator in the 2008 Holy Land Foundation trial.

“I mean, if there were any other situation where that happened, people would, would, would be up in arms,” DeSantis said at the time. “But somehow, that's just something that just gets forgotten. So the there is strong basis, and you know, a lot of it's financial.”

CAIR has filed a legal challenge seeking an injunction against the designation. That litigation is ongoing.

Despite the heightened security presence, Muslim Day at the Capitol proceeded as planned, with advocates meeting lawmakers and emphasizing their role as constituents and community members.

“I’m here to exercise my American rights, to protest, to oppose, to support, to advocate, and that is the rest of the community as well. We're here to exercise those rights and to try to fight, to protect our community,” Rahim said.

State officials maintain the increased security was purely precautionary. CAIR leaders argue it sent a stigmatizing message, one they say they will continue to challenge in court.



Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders

