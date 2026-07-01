If fireworks are stressful, you're not alone: Advice for managing this July 4

TAMPA, Fla. — We are just days away from the 250th birthday of America and many of us will spend 4th of July celebrating with cookouts or even fireworks.

But it’s important to remember those nighttime celebrations can be triggering for some.

For veterans, fireworks can be a trauma reminder of combat, explosions, or even gun violence. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, about 7% of veterans will experience PTSD at some point in their lives.

Fireworks can also be difficult for others, including people living with anxiety.

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan covers mental health stories and spoke with Clara Reynolds, the CEO and president of The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

Reynolds said there are steps you can take now ahead of the holiday to protect your mental well-being.

“If you are being invited to a party or to an event and you're going to be close to fireworks or near fireworks, you take that into account. You either may decide to gracefully turn down that event, you may decide to leave before the fireworks. You might want to bring some noise-canceling headphones. So being prepared as possible is always important, but also making sure that you're having a conversation with that host or hostess around. 'Hey, I just want you to know I'm very sensitive to loud noises or flashing lights' or whatever the case may be,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds added that it is important to talk to your neighbors about how they plan to celebrate and to share your concerns.

If you are planning on setting off fireworks, Reynolds said to be a mindful neighbor and keep your celebration to a set time limit.