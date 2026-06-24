TAMPA, Fla. — For many parents, getting kids to brush their teeth can be a daily battle. But for kids with sensory sensitivities or special needs, it can feel nearly impossible until now.

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Deiah Riley spoke with a Tampa mom and speech pathologist, Stacey Thomas.

Watch report from Deiah Riley

Local mom creates sensory-friendly toothpaste for kids with special needs

She said those daily battles with her own special needs son are what inspired her to create “Smile Paint, Play Based Toothpaste.” Thomas designed it to make brushing less stressful and more fun for kids and parents.

It’s colorful and flavorful, too.

"What are the flavors that you have available?" asked Riley

"So we have three non-fluoride flavors: a Strawberry Shortcake, a Banana Cream Pie, and a Blueberry Cobbler. And then we have a fluoridated toothpaste, and it's our Vanilla Cupcake. So with those three primary colors, kids can make any color in the rainbow, and then if a parent doesn't want fluoride, they just don't have to use the vanilla. If they want fluoride, they just add the vanilla and make pastels and pinks or brush with the vanilla afterwards,” said Thomas

Smile Paint Toothpaste

Thomas is hosting a launch party on Wednesday from five to seven at CUP in South Tampa.

CUP stands for Coffee Uniting People and it’s Tampa’s first inclusive coffee shop dedicated to employing and empowering people of all abilities.

Her son is 20 now and works at CUP.

Thomas said a percentage of sales of her Smile Paint Kits will go to a foundation to create grants for companies that employee and support adults with special needs.

If you’re interested in purchasing Smile Paint, it’s available online by clicking here.



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Good Morning Tampa Bay Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and strong role models. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or community leaders who deserve to be in the spotlight.

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. Good Morning Tampa Bay Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and strong role models. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or community leaders who deserve to be in the spotlight.