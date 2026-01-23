Local pediatrician discusses the health impacts of carbon monoxide exposure

- On Friday, the Winter Haven Police Department said 23 students at Cypress Junction Montessori School were taken to the hospital after a carbon monoxide detector went off.
- According to Winter Haven Hospital, all the students were being evaluated by the emergency department.
- Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain, who covers medical news wanted to learn more about the general impacts of carbon monoxide exposure.
- St. Germain spoke with Doctor Rosa Taveras, the director of pediatrics at AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, about the main effects of carbon monoxide on the body, symptoms to look for, differences between kids/adults, long-term impacts, and treatment.
