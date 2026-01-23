22 students taken to hospital after carbon monoxide detector goes off at Winter Haven school: WHPD

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Winter Haven Police Department (WHPD) said police and fire rescue crews are at the scene of Cypress Junction Montessori School after a carbon monoxide detector went off inside of the school on Friday morning.

Police said the school was evacuated and 22 students are being taken to the hospital, with 11 transported by ambulance and 11 by school bus.

The report said all students are currently in stable condition.

Police said a leak outside of the school caused the alarm to go off with a small bit of odor inside.

Tampa Bay 28 is headed to the school located at 220 Fifth St. SW.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.