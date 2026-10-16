Logan's Heroes: Florida parents honor their son's memory by helping children battling cancer

TAMPA, Fla. — A local nonprofit focuses on a group its founders thought was overlooked — teenagers battling cancer.

Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain sat down with the parents who started Logan's Heroes to learn about the inspiration behind their mission.

"He had a big heart," said Jennifer Stolberg. "Funny, sarcastic. I think that's the one thing everybody loved the most about Logan."

Jennifer and Randy Stolberg told St. Germain about their son Logan.

"He was really, really smart. People had to be on their game coming into our room," Jennifer Stolberg said.

"When did he get sick?" asked St. Germain.

"Nov. 15, 2021 is when we found out Logan had cancer. They suspected leukemia, and they gave us the diagnosis that day," Jennifer Stolberg said.

"That set us on a journey that we were definitely not prepared for when it comes to emotionally and what kind of protocols come along with that," said Randy Stolberg.

"I don't think anyone can be prepared for something like that," St. Germain said.

"No. No one is ready for that," Randy Stolberg said.

While going through treatment in the hospital, Logan didn't just think about himself.

"We would sit there, and we would hear there would be kids by themselves. And he'd be like, 'Mom, why are all these kids by themselves?' And (I told him), 'Logan, parents have to work. Parents have other kids. Not everyone can stay with their kids.' He's like, 'Well, what are people doing to help them?' And that's how we kind of started thinking, what can I do to give back?" Jennifer Stolberg said.

Logan noticed a gap in support for teenagers, so he and his mom started putting together a list of things teens could use in the hospital.

"So, we would sit and play (the card game) UNO a lot. We would build Legos a lot. Anything we could do to pass the time, and that's kind of where he started the basis of it," Jennifer Stolberg said. "We really thought he was going to beat it. And I think he really thought he was going to beat it every day. And that was probably one of the hardest things on us — losing him to it."

Logan passed away at the young age of 16, but the Stolbergs now keep his legacy alive, helping teens going through cancer treatment with their duffle bag mission.

"But at the end of the day, he always had a positive smile and an attitude. So I mean that's why we called it Logan's Heroes, because in our eyes, he was our hero," Randy Stolberg said.

The duffle bags are full of items teens may need, like a large blanket, beanie and a fan. The bags also have things to help pass the time like Legos and UNO.

"I remember the nurses always saying, 'The one thing I always remember about going to your room is you guys are always laughing,'" Jennifer Stolberg said.

These parents are hoping to help other families find that laughter.

"We just want to give back to other kids. We would like to see a smile on their face. Just for you know, a little bit. It helps pass that time throughout the day, and the biggest thing with families is it's hard to find the laughter in what you're dealing with and if they can just find a little bit in what we do that's what's important to us," Jennifer Stolberg said.



Logan's Heroes brings the duffle bags to six different hospitals across Florida. The nonprofit relies on donations and is hosting a casino night in Riverview on Friday, Oct. 23 to raise funds so they can continue making these bags.

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