Mandatory heart screening finds hidden heart condition in local teen

TAMPA, Fla. — Sometimes the stories that hit you the hardest are the ones that hit close to home.

Keland Lamke, 14, is the son of a friend of Good Morning Tampa Bay anchor Deiah Riley.

Keland is a healthy, active kid who loves baseball and by all appearances was just like any other teenager. But a routine heart screening for the high school freshman, which is required by the state of Florida under the Second Chance Act, uncovered something his family never saw coming.

For Keland, there's nothing quite like the sound of a baseball off the bat. He spends hours practicing and playing the game he loves.

"I never had any symptoms like fatigue or tiredness," Keland said.

Then came a mandatory heart screening for the incoming high school freshman. His parents had no reason to think anything was wrong.

Kim and Bob Lamke

"You're going in; going this is routine. I'm going to be out of here in no time. Hearing that there was a problem, it was surreal at first," Rob Lamke, Keland's dad, said.

An EKG followed by more testing eventually revealed something that none of them expected: complete heart block.

"His heart, the natural pacemaker, works just fine. There's just an electrical communication issue in the center of his heart that doesn't tell the bottom of his heart to pump the blood back out," explained Kim Lamke, Keland's mom.

But Rob and Kim Lamke's shock quickly gave way to gratitude.

"You are definitely not prepared, but the medical team gave us such confidence that they would be able to correct it, and then you start transitioning into this is an actual blessing that they were able to discover it," Rob Lamke said.

Keland is now preparing for surgery to have a pacemaker implanted later this year. He's nervous but already thinking about what's ahead.

"What are you most looking forward to when this is all over?" asked Good Morning Tampa Bay anchor Deiah Riley.

"The aftermath and how my heart feels and how much more energetic I am," explained Keland.

His parents are looking beyond their own family, asking why more young athletes aren't screened before they ever step onto the field.

"I just keep going back to what if he were a sophomore this year? We wouldn't have opted to do the EKG because he's fine. He doesn't show any symptoms,” said Kim.

"I get chills when I think about that. There's a gratefulness for the legislators that put this into effect. Why doesn't this cover all high school students? And through that, why isn't it retroactive? Like, let's not just start with a freshman class. Let's get all of our high schoolers at this point," Rob Lamke said.

For the Lamkes, this isn't just about finding a heart problem; it's about finding it before it becomes a tragedy.

"I don't care if he plays sports again. I hope he plays sports because of what it means, but they were very clear. He's going to live a normal, healthy life after the pacemaker, and that's what matters," Rob Lamke said.