Seeking Justice: Grieving mother looking for answers after son’s murder

TAMPA, Fla. — A grieving mother is pleading for answers after someone shot and killed her son.

Right now, police have no clue who did it. So, his mother is taking matters into her own hands. She is traveling across state lines, sharing her story and her pain, all in hopes of being heard and for her son’s killer to be caught.

“My firstborn, I didn't never expect this to ever happen to me,” said Michelle Williams.

For Michelle Williams, Allen Greene wasn't just her firstborn son. He was a son she never imagined she would have to bury.

Greene was an accountant who worked remotely for the Department of Veterans Affairs Hospital in Tampa.

The VA says Allen's dedication touched many lives across the community, and that he will be greatly missed. A void will be felt not only in Tampa, but also where he lived full-time, hundreds of miles away in DeKalb County, Georgia.

That is where his life was suddenly cut short.

Police said on August 15, shortly after midnight, Allen returned home after going out with friends, but he never made it inside. He was shot and killed while sitting in his black Cadillac in his own driveway.

“I don't know if I'm going to make it through this, but I'm going to try,” said Williams.

Williams lives here in Florida. She said getting the call that her son was dead was devastating enough, but then came another painful realization: she couldn’t find his story anywhere.

“I just don't understand how no one knows about it, not on TV, not on the news, nothing,” explained Williams.

Despite spending three weeks in Georgia searching for answers, Williams said no one can tell her who pulled the trigger. And, that person is still free.

“Why, you know, why, you know, why that anger to shoot somebody?” said Williams.

Williams is now doing whatever she can to get the word out and telling anyone who will listen about her son.

She's hoping someone remembers something or someone knows something, even here in Florida.

“I'll give up my life for him to get this guy. I really would. I just want justice for my son,” said Williams.



At this point Greene’s killer could be anywhere, which is why his mom wants his story told all over. If you know something, say something, and contact your local authorities.

A funeral service for Greene is planned for Sunday in Maitland.



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Tampa Bay is known for our diverse military community, and Good Morning Tampa Bay Anchor Andrew Kinsey takes pride in sharing their stories. He is also dedicated to being a voice for crime victims as they navigate the legal process. So, reach out to Andrew if you need an ear to listen.

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. Tampa Bay is known for our diverse military community, and Good Morning Tampa Bay Anchor Andrew Kinsey takes pride in sharing their stories. He is also dedicated to being a voice for crime victims as they navigate the legal process. So, reach out to Andrew if you need an ear to listen.