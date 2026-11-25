TAMPA, Fla — The holiday shopping season is in full swing.

Many major retailers are already rolling out Black Friday sales ahead of Thanksgiving as consumers look for ways to stretch their holiday budgets.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) predicts holiday sales will top $1 trillion this year, up 4.2% from last year. But shoppers are also feeling pressure from higher costs. The NRF found 56% of holiday shoppers say the state of the economy will affect their spending plans this year.

WATCH: Shopping expert shares when to find the best holiday deals

Shopping expert shares when to find the best holiday deals

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan spoke with a RetailMeNot shopping expert about whether shoppers should take advantage of deals now or wait until Black Friday.

“Obviously, a lot of sales actually going on now before Black Friday. So, should we take advantage of the sales now or wait till Black Friday?” asked Ryan.

“No, you should start now. Black Friday is no longer a single 24-hour sprint. It's really a month-long season, and we are already in the thick of it today. And so, you can get out there, see deals happening now at major retailers, places like Amazon, Target, Walmart, all live Black Friday sales at this minute,” explained Elizabeth Moore, shopping expert for RetailMeNot.

Moore also says, “Beware of return policies.” Final-sale items may not be eligible for returns, and some retailers are now charging for returns if you bought online.



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Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Wendy Ryan is dedicated to helping our neighbors navigate the important topic of mental health. For years, she’s been connecting people to resources, listening to their challenges, and sharing their stories to decrease the stigma. You can connect with Wendy by using the form below.

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. Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Wendy Ryan is dedicated to helping our neighbors navigate the important topic of mental health. For years, she’s been connecting people to resources, listening to their challenges, and sharing their stories to decrease the stigma. You can connect with Wendy by using the form below.