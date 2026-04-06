State of insurance: Top insurance headlines

FLORIDA — Tampa Bay 28 anchor Nadeen Yanes has been committed to covering the State of Insurance for you for more than 2 years now. Each week, she brings you the top insurance headlines as state leaders say Florida's insurance market is recovering. Here are the top headlines for the week of March 29 through April 5.

A new report from the Insurance Information Institute shows litigation filings dropped 23% from 2023 to 2024 and another 25% in 2025 after reforms. The decline has brought more companies into the state, creating potential for rates to fall.

Some residents say they have seen lower costs, while others report increases. One homeowner said his premium rose $1,200 in two years, now reaching $4,700 annually. Insurers cite inflation as a factor, while agents recommend shopping around for better rates.



Share Your Story with Nadeen

As part of her commitment to help you navigate the state of insurance, Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Nadeen Yanes is here to listen to you. If there is an insurance problem you have run into, or feel others need to be aware of, we want to hear about it. Just fill out the form below. Contact Nadeen Yanes First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit .