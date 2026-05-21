TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s race for governor is becoming more complicated, with Democrats pointing to signs of new momentum while Republican U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds continues to hold the frontrunner lane in the GOP primary.

Former Congressman David Jolly, a Democrat running for governor, is touting a new Change Research poll showing him leading Donalds 46% to 42% among likely 2026 voters.

WATCH: Donalds remains GOP favorite, but rivals refuse to clear the field

Donalds remains GOP favorite, but rivals refuse to clear the field

Jolly also announced he is adding national campaign veterans to his team, including Joe Trippi. The strategist might be best known for managing Howard Dean’s 2004 presidential campaign and helping pioneer small-dollar online fundraising.

Jolly has framed the race around affordability. He argues voter frustration over costs gives Democrats a path in a state where they have struggled for decades.

The poll is only one snapshot in a race already packed with surveys. Most other polling has shown Donalds in a strong position, and he remains the best-known Republican in the field.

The congressman has President Donald Trump’s endorsement and a major fundraising advantage. Florida Politics reported Donalds posted a record $22 million quarter to start 2026, more than any non-incumbent gubernatorial candidate in the first quarter of an election year.

Donalds’ campaign has also signaled confidence beyond the primary. His political operation has run ads attacking California Gov. Gavin Newsom rather than focusing only on Republican opponents in Florida, underscoring Donalds’ effort to position himself for a broader general-election fight.

Still, the Republican field has not cleared. Lt. Gov. Jay Collins is rejecting calls to leave the governor’s race and instead run for Congress.

“I am where I need to be. I am not jumping into a congressional race,” Collins said. “I am right here, fighting to be the next governor of the great state of Florida.”

Collins entered the Republican primary earlier this year, joining a field that includes Donalds, former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, James Fishback and others. The military veteran has worked to bill himself as DeSantis’ natural successor.

Renner, meanwhile, is trying to make affordability and electability central to his campaign. He has repeatedly attacked Donalds as weak in a general election, arguing Republicans risk handing Democrats an opening if Donalds becomes the nominee.

“I think a vote for Byron Donalds is a vote for David Jolly as your next governor,” Renner said during an April campaign stop in Crawfordville. “He’s gotten very wealthy in office and had a lot of fun and not delivered results for we the people.”

Renner has also launched TV ads and an attack website targeting Donalds on issues including crime and the congressman’s past criminal record.

Fishback is attempting to carve out a different lane with populist positions and appeals to younger Republicans. But questions remain over whether he meets Florida’s residency requirements for governor.

Florida Politics reported that state law requires gubernatorial candidates to have lived in Florida for seven years, and Fishback has faced scrutiny over records tying him to Washington, D.C.

Candidates will have to qualify next month, a deadline that could determine whether the crowded GOP field remains intact — or begins to narrow before Florida’s August primary.



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. Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns. Let Forrest know about the issues you want state leaders to focus on.