Dogs found tied to dumpster at Sumter County rest area: FHP

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Two dogs were found tied to a dumpster at the northbound Sumter County Rest Area along I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers said the dogs were located and secured after being abandoned. Authorities are seeking information about a white female seen in a red van at the rest area with the animals.

FHP urged anyone with information to call *FHP (*347) and reminded residents that abandoning animals is illegal in Florida. The dogs have been reported safe and in good condition following the rescue.