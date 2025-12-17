Tampa Bay 28 Gives donation benefits nonprofit support group in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. — Earlier this year, Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan spoke with a local mom with seven children who suddenly lost her husband Patrick, who was a beloved pastor in the community.

Following his tragic death, she felt overwhelmed with grief because she never dealt with it or talked about it growing up.

So, Ryan listened to how this mom turned that grief into a purpose by creating a nonprofit support group so others would not have to grieve alone. Last week, Tampa Bay 28 surprised her and her team with a donation for their tireless efforts, helping so many still struggling in sadness.

“They all miss their daddy. I mean, he was an exceptional human and an outstanding father. And I think for me as a mom, I miss him for me. I miss my best friend. But, man, he loved being a dad, and they miss that,” said Keisha Wheeler, founder of Hand in Hand Brandon. “When you lose someone, people stop talking about them. I'm so used to hearing my kids run to the front door, scream ‘daddy’, with all their might. They don't say it anymore because he's not here.”

Keisha did not know how to heal herself or help her kids through this devastating loss. But she realized they all needed others around them to process their grief.

“The thing about it is that we heal in community. As soon as you hear and sense that any other person knows a semblance of this pain, you start to heal piece by piece,” said Keisha.

That’s when she created Hand in Hand Brandon. It’s a free grief support group for all ages because Keisha believes no one should grieve alone.

Last week, Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan attended another grief support group meeting with a little surprise.

“I know you thought we were doing a follow up story but actually, on behalf of Tampa Bay 28's Gives Initiative, our Scripps Howard Fund, we want to present to Hand in Hand Brandon a check for $2,500. I know it will go towards your mission and continue to do all the beautiful work you do for those who are going through a lot of grief,” said Ryan.

“We appreciate that! That was such a beautiful surprise! Oh my Gosh! Thank you! Thank you so much,” said Keisha.

Hand in Hand grief support group serves families with children ages 3 to 18. The group meets twice a month at a local church in Brandon, led by mental health advocates in the community. After eating dinner, each age group splits up to talk about the special person they’ve lost, even the youngest ones.

To learn more, you can email intake@handinhandbrandon.org.



Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Wendy Ryan is dedicated to helping our neighbors navigate the important topic of mental health. For years, she's been connecting people to resources, listening to their challenges, and sharing their stories to decrease the stigma.

