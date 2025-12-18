Tampa Bay 28 Gives donation helps the Tampa Bay Hockey Club

The Tampa Bay Hockey Club is a volunteer, nonprofit organization formed in 1987 with the goal of inspiring the next generation of hockey players.

The Club works with 225 athletes aged 7 to 18.

The President of the club, Jason Kupperman, told Tampa Bay 28 anchor Deiah Riley one of their main goals is to keep the cost down for families wanting to get their kids into the sport. He said hockey can be expensive, especially when it comes to the initial equipment purchase.



After hearing their story and the work they are doing, Deiah Riley stopped by their practice facility with a little surprise.

“So, on behalf of the Tampa Bay 28 Gives Initiative and the Scripps Howard fund, I would like to present you with this $3,000 check for the Tampa Bay hockey club to help you continue your incredible mission,” said Riley.

"Thank you so much. That's a huge surprise. I really appreciate it. Thank you and the kids. Thank you as well,” said Kupperman.

Tampa Bay 28 asked the president what the donation would mean to his players and the club. He told us their investment goes beyond the ice. They work on developing characters and life skills that will serve these athletes long after they hang up their skates.

"We believe that we're giving them an, you know, an area of their life to learn about winning with grace, losing with dignity, facing adversity, and even if they're not professional hockey players, one day, they will be members of our community,” said Kupperman.

The Tampa Bay Lightning also helps out this club by offering a program for first-timers. They provide training and equipment for a small fee so kids can try the sport without a major financial commitment.



Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay home for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and finding affordable things for families to do.

