Tampa Bay community leader shares concern for family, country amid Venezuela earthquakes

- Tampa Bay 28’s Deiah Riley spoke with Leon Granado, President of the Venezuela-USA Foundation of Tampa Bay, about the recent earthquakes in Venezuela.
- Granado said he has five relatives in Venezuela, and all are safe.
- Despite that relief, he said he is deeply concerned about the situation in his home country.
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Good Morning Tampa Bay Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and strong role models. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or community leaders who deserve to be in the spotlight.
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Florida brain tumor patient denied insurance coverage for surgery gets full reversal
A West Palm Beach man battling an aggressive brain tumor was denied insurance coverage for the surgery he needed to remove it, only to see his insurer reverse course in a dramatic turn that unfolded inside his hospital room while our investigative team was there interviewing him about the denial.
FL brain tumor patient denied insurance coverage for surgery gets full reversal