Therapist shares perspective on ADHD and mental health issues

TAMPA, Fla. — Since the Pandemic, Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan has been sharing mental health stories and connecting people with resources that can change or even save lives.

Last summer at the Florida Behavioral Health Conference, Ryan met KC Davis, a therapist, author, and mental health truth teller who is captivating audiences across the country. But before she was inspiring others, she was fighting for her own life.

“I was using cocaine and crystal meth and smoking marijuana every day. And I ended up in a psych hospital. And then in the long term, troubled teen industry for about 18 months,” said Davis.

Davis battled addiction at just 16 years old, but rehab taught her how to face her head pain.

“There were a lot of skills that I learned in teen rehab that were helpful to me long term, about processing my feelings, about honesty and integrity. It forced me to talk about all the things that I thought were very shameful about me and to be surrounded by other girls who went 'me too,’” said Davis.

That connection became her turning point and after an ADHD diagnosis, she began speaking about it nationwide.

Davis goes around breaking myths about laziness and weakness and reframing them as your brain is wired differently.



“What we're struggling with is not a moral struggle. It's not a character defect. It's not about being irresponsible, lazy, or immature. It is truly about having a brain that is different from other people's. And it's just about finding the solutions that work for our brains,” said Davis.

Those challenges often spill into everyday life, especially self-care.

Davis told Ryan how she’s turned her experience into a novel, "How to Keep House while Drowning," explaining how even simple chores can spiral into anxiety, depression and more.



“If you drown in shame, they will not motivate you to fix these problems. And in fact, radical self-compassion is what allows us to have the long-term motivation to fix any problems that we might be having, or to overcome any struggles that we have,” said Davis.



“So, I do want to talk about the new book,' Who Deserves Your Love?' What do you want the audience to walk away with?” asked Ryan.

“I want the audience to walk away, realizing that usually we're searching for the right answer. What should I do? And realizing that there are probably multiple answers that are right for you. And I don't have the answers, but I do have the questions,” said Davis.

Davis's most important reminder is that change takes time.



“Change is slow, like true change is slow. Like, I don’t, I don't have to wake up and decide to change everything tomorrow. Like, that's not sustainable,” said Davis.

You can learn more about Davis’s work by clicking here.



Share Your Story with Wendy



Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Wendy Ryan is dedicated to helping our neighbors navigate the important topic of mental health. For years, she’s been connecting people to resources, listening to their challenges, and sharing their stories to decrease the stigma. You can connect with Wendy by using the form below.

Contact Wendy Ryan First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Wendy Ryan is dedicated to helping our neighbors navigate the important topic of mental health. For years, she’s been connecting people to resources, listening to their challenges, and sharing their stories to decrease the stigma. You can connect with Wendy by using the form below.