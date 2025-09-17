'Time doesn't heal all wounds': Ybor shooting victim's family seeks justice, advocates for gun safety

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s a grief that weighs heavily on the Boonstoppel Family.

“It's often said that time heals all wounds. It's been almost two years. Is that saying true for you all?” asked Tampa Bay 28 anchor Andrew Kinsey.

“No, no, the best you can do is build your life around it,” said Carl Boonstoppel, Harrison’s father.

“Every day for us, there's the sadness, there is always the sadness,” said Brucie Boonstoppel, Harrison’s mom.

The sudden death of 20-year-old Harrison Boonstoppel created an unfilled void.

“He just had a joy every day. He was always smiling. He was always smiling,” said Brucie.

His life was cut short nearly two years ago. Harrison was one of two people killed on October 29, 2023, in Ybor City when a gunfight broke out between two groups. Harrison was an innocent bystander.

“I've learned how to block out what really has happened to him, because, I mean, I can't take it every day,” said Brucie.

In the days after the deadly shooting, police arrested three men, charging Kayden Abney with firing the shot that took Harrison’s life.

While all three suspects have been locked behind bars, none have been convicted.

“Ultimately, I do want a conviction that something is not on our mind every day, but it's something obviously that is what we want for justice,” explained Carl.

A process that has already taken nearly two years, as various legal steps are being paid out through a lengthy deposition stage, with no possible trial date set.

“In the meantime, we're doing the most we can to take care of ourselves, mental health, and just try to be ready for it as much as you can,” said Brucie.

It’s a process they’re not navigating alone. In addition to grief counselors, the family has grown close with Chris Jeffords, the Director of The Victim Assistance Program for the State Attorney.

“It's amazing how you develop friendships with the families that you worked with,” said Chris.

The program Jeffords oversees provides various resources to help families impacted by crimes pre- and post-trial.

“We never know how long a case is going to be. We want to make sure that they're that they know what to expect and that they're not surprised by anything that happens,” explained Chris.

While the Boonstoppels continue to wait for justice, they’ve turned their pain into purpose, advocating for gun safety.

“We were told is the highest mortality of reason for teenager’s gun violence. So, I mean, think about it, and what happened to innocence of the young there? There is no innocence for our youth. I mean, everything's just coming at them,” said Carl and Brucie.

Brucie continued, “There's a lot of problems in life. The gun violence should not even be a part of it.”

Harrison’s family is working to keep his memory alive through a nonprofit in his name by raising money to fight gun violence.

Next month, here in Tampa, an all-abilities park will be dedicated in his name.

Another status hearing for the case is set for November.



