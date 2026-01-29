Your Voice: Cold and busy weekend in Tampa

- This week there are three big talkers in Tampa: The cold weather, Gasparilla, and The Stadium Series.
- Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain went out to get "Your Voice" on the cold and busy weekend ahead in Tampa.
- She asked locals and tourists about their weekend plans, how they feel about the temperatures, and how they are preparing to stay warm this weekend.
- You can see the full story above.
Terri Schiavo's family seeks to unseal guardianship records 20 years after her death