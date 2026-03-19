TAMPA, Fla. — The NCAA men’s basketball tournament returns to Tampa for the first time in 15 years.

WATCH: NCAA men's tournament returns to Tampa for first time in 15 years

NCAA men's tournament returns to Tampa for first time in 15 years

The first- and second-round games will be played at Benchmark International Arena. There will be six games featuring eight teams.

Friday Schedule:

12:40 p.m. - (5) Texas Tech vs. (12) Akron

3:15 p.m. - (4) Alabama vs. (13) Hofstra

6:50 p.m. - (8) Clemson vs. (9) Iowa

9:25 p.m. - (1) Florida vs. (16) Prairie View A&M/Lehigh

Tampa Bay Sports Commission executive director Lanness Robinson is pumped for the event to come back to Tampa.

“Oh gosh, the run-up for getting ready for this weekend has been a lot of work but a lot of enjoyment,” Robinson said. “You can feel the energy and excitement starting.”

The energy will be through the roof at the arena with the Gators coming to town. It’s a chance for local supporters to see the No. 1 seed in the South Region.

“That obviously is going to help fill this building,” Robinson said. “The Gators have had a great season coming off a national championship. We hope their success continues.”

That success will also be a slam dunk for Tampa Bay.

“We get a chance to highlight our destination to those people coming to town,” he said. “Then those watching on tv as well. It highlights Tampa on the national stage.”

The bidding and planning for this event began 3-4 years ago.



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.