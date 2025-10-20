Your Voice: How are you feeling about the Tampa Bay Bucs

- The Bucs are 5-1 as they head to Detroit for a Monday Night match up against the Lions.
- The team has been dealing with several injuries, but the team is showing great potential.
- Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone went to the Press Box in Tampa to get Your Voice on the season so far, projections, thoughts on Baker Mayfield, and more.
- You can watch the full story above.
