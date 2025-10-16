Tampa Bay kids create community change through service

TAMPA, Fla. — Young people throughout the Tampa Bay area are stepping up to address community challenges through innovative service projects that are making a real impact on public safety, environmental protection and food security.

Lemonade stand raises funds for childhood cancer research

Caroline Gallagher and her sister Charlotte operate the "C and C Lemonade Factory" in St. Pete, they’ve raised over $100,000 for childhood cancer research over the years through their annual fundraiser. The project holds personal significance for Caroline, who was diagnosed with leukemia at 18 months old.

Now in its ninth year, the family-run fundraiser has become a community event, with donations supporting Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital and Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. Caroline's father, Charles, emphasized the ongoing need for childhood cancer funding.

Boys and Girls Club members address food insecurity

Members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties are tackling food insecurity through a community garden project that provides fresh produce to families in need. Lauren, a four-year club member, helps tend the garden off Fruitville Road in Sarasota.

Samuel, another club member, explained the project's partnerships and impact.

Plans are underway for a second garden at the Roy McBean Boys and Girls Club in Newtown, with construction expected to begin next year.

Eagle Scout creates K9 training equipment for Pasco Sheriff's Office

Ishaanth Ravichandran, known as Ish, recently completed his Eagle Scout project that will help keep Pasco County residents safer. The Mitchell High School junior designed and built wooden training boxes for the Pasco Sheriff's Office K9 unit. The custom training boxes help K9s practice search and rescue operations and tracking down missing people or criminals on the run.

Ish explained to us where the idea for this project came from.

Girl Scout protects sea turtles with beach toy collection box

Zoe Landers, a Girl Scout from Manatee County, earned the Gold Award — the highest honor from Girl Scouts of Gulf Coast Florida — for her environmental protection project on Anna Maria Island.

Landers installed a white collection box on Holmes Beach at 68th Street, where beachgoers can deposit toys that might otherwise be left on the sand, creating hazards for nesting sea turtles.

She was inspired by another project she had recently done in the community.

The timing is critical, as Anna Maria Island experiences heavy visitor traffic during peak turtle hatching season. An expert noted that approximately 14,000 to 15,000 hatchlings have been produced this year, with hundreds of nests still remaining. The project has proven successful, with community-donated toys being quickly replaced by new items left by beachgoers.

Girl Scouts advocate for pedestrian safety improvements

A group of Girl Scouts from Troop 1843 is the reason why Hillsborough County Commissioners are now seeing if a crosswalk is needed along Nine Eagles Road, a busy stretch connecting the neighborhoods of Waterchase, Westwood Lakes and Nine Eagles. The girls decided to advocate for improved pedestrian safety near Farnell Middle School.

The girls identified safety concerns for students who ride electric scooters and bikes to school daily. The troop conducted a comprehensive traffic study over the summer, financing the research through lemonade stand fundraisers. Their advocacy efforts included presentations to School Board Member Nadia Combs and a formal presentation to the county commission.

