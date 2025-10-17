St. Pete Beach homeowner receives water bills despite not living in home

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — One St. Pete Beach homeowner said, despite not living in her home since Hurricane Helene, she's received over $3,000 in water bills.

"Oh, I'm sad, I'm terribly sad about it. I love this house, I really do," said Marilyn Rimar.

Walking through her home, Marilyn Rimar, is reminded of last year's storms.

The skeleton-like framework of her home is difficult to see..

"My home was flooded with four and a half feet of water, everything in here was destroyed," said Rimar.

But on top of trying to repair her beloved home, she's also dealing with some extremely high water bills.

"I'm frustrated…I'm frustrated over this. It should not take a year. I really don't know why they are giving me such a hard time," said Rimar.

She hasn't lived in her home since Hurricane Helene and has received over $3,000 in water bills.

"We had a leak by the front door which they fixed right away, I mean, it was right away fixed…and there's no leak here, we've been having the water turned off here," said Rimar.

Rimar contacted me about the issue and I met up with her at her home.

She said she sent proof of the leak repair to the City of St. Pete Beach and Pinellas County Utilities.

She also said she feels like she's been backed into a corner.

"$2,821.25, I did pay them that just to not let them put a lien against my house, which I don't think is right," she said.

A spokesperson with Pinellas County Utilities said the department has not received the leak repair confirmation.

A statement from the county also said, "We are reaching out again now to help the customer complete those steps so we can review the account for an adjustment in line with our policy."

Rimar said it shouldn't take over a year to get her water bills sorted out.

"I want to see that I get my rightful sewage charges back that I have paid for and the interest and all they have charged me for that I feel like I'm owed," said Rimar.

Rimar said she plans to repair and be back in her home soon.



